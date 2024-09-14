Aqua Illinois customers near McHenry already under boil order now lose water service due to main break

The Eastwood Manor subdivision near McHenry was without water late Friday, according to an alert from Aqua Illinois, the private water service provider for the subdivision.

The water outage comes while the subdivision northwest of the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Route 120 already is under a boil order. The order was issued Wednesday night and was expected to go at least into Saturday.

The alert sent out about 6 p.m. Friday said customers would be without water for four to 12 hours because of an unplanned water main break. The utility said the boil order would continue to be in effect after water service was restored. People were advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice, Aqua Illinois said in the alert. People should boil water for five minutes and let it cool before use, according to the alert.

An Aqua Illinois spokesperson said Friday evening that crews still were on-site, and the company would have a better estimate for restoring water service once it has determined the nature of the break. People can call Aqua Illinois at 877-987-2782 if they have questions. The company urged people to sign up for WaterSmart alerts at aquawater.com/watersmart-alerts.php and check the Aqua Illinois outage viewer at tinyurl.com/4rdvnxrv.