Richmond-Burton boys soccer stays unbeaten: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 5, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, Joe Kyes netted a hat trick and Nick Kyes assisted on two of the three goals as the Rockets stayed unbeaten at 7-0 with the nonconference win. Dalton Youngs and Trey Maziarz added goals for R-B.

Marengo 5, Westminster Christian 4: At Marengo, Jacob McCarthy scored four times as the Indians took the nonconference contest. Sam Tucker added a goal and an assist for Marengo (4-4).

Harvard 1, Hampshire 0: At Harvard, junior Bryan Gorostieta scored in the 45th minute for the Hornets, who improved to 4-3.

Girls volleyball

Marengo 2, North Boone 1: At Marengo, Leila Becovic had 10 kills to lead the Indians to a 25-19, 23-25, 25-10 nonconference win. Abigail Paiz had 12 digs, and Emma Castro added 24 assists for Marengo (5-6).

Grayslake North 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg in a nonconference match, the Knights took out the Skyhawks 25-22, 26-24.

Boys golf

Woodstock North co-op 177, Marengo 187: At Woodstock, Brady Yergens shot a 37 to earn medalist honors for Woodstock North co-op, which improved to 2-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Crystal Lake Central 153, Huntley 159: At Lakewood, Jack Bice shot a 36 and Asher Johnson 37 as the Tigers defeated the Red Raiders in an FVC match. Jack Policheri led Huntley with a 37.

Burlington Central 153, McHenry 173: At Huntley, Tyler Samaan carded a one-over 36 and Tommy Wyse a 37 to lead the Rockets in the FVC match. Dane Currie shot 42, and Kyle Maness and Alex LaShelle shot 43 each for McHenry.

Girls golf

Jacobs 190, Johnsburg 196: At Bull Valley, Bianca Ramirez had the low round for the Golden Eagles with a 44 as Jacobs took the nonconference match. Addison Sweetwood earned medalist honors for the Skyhawks with a 42, the low round of the day.

Crystal Lake Central 168, Huntley 201: At Lakewood, Delaney Medlyn shot a 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors for the Tigers in the Fox Valley Conference match. Madeline Trannel and Rylee Rud carded 44s as Central improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the FVC.

Maddie Sloan shot 45 for Huntley.

McHenry 182, Hampshire 190: At Bull Valley, Kilynn Axelson and Abby Powers tied for medalist honors, shooting 44s to lead the Warriors in an FVC match. Kaylee Seo carded a 44 for Hampshire to tie for low-round honors.

Prairie Ridge 191, Marian Central Catholic 195: At Lakewood, Grace Mertel of Prairie Ridge tied with Nina Notaro of Marian for medalist honors with a 43. Jenna Albanese added a 45 for the Wolves, and Jordan Cheng added a 48 for the Hurricanes.

Richmond-Burton 226, Plano 259: At Plano, Meadow Rosendahl earned medalist honors for the fourth time this season, shooting the low round of the day with a 49 for the Rockets. Alyssa Beres shot a 58 as R-B improved to 4-1, 2-0 in the KRC.