Burlington Central boys golf wins Cary-Grove Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Cary-Grove Invite: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Burlington Central captured the nine-team tournament championship with a 321, six shots better than runner-up Prairie Ridge (327). Cam Sarallo and Tommy Wyse led the Rockets with 79s, Tyler Samaan carded an 80 and Devin Hughes had an 83.

Prairie Ridge’s JJ Lee earned medalist honors with a 72, which was five shots better than McHenry’s Alex LaShelle and Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice, who both had 77s.

McHenry took third with a 330, Crystal Lake Central (333) was fourth and Huntley (344) was fifth. C-G (354) was sixth, Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake South tied for seventh with 366s, and Lake Zurich (367) was ninth.

Huntley’s Taig Bhathal and McHenry’s Noah Than both carded 79s. Huntley’s Austin Matich had an 80, Crystal Lake South’s Mason Zimmerman and Prairie Ridge’s Payton Harlow had 82s, Crystal Lake Central’s Max Sinha had an 83, and Prairie Ridge’s Austin Klauser and Burlington Central’s Matthew Kowalik had 85s.

Boys cross country

Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invite: At Veterans Acres in Crystal Lake, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir won the individual title with a time of 15:44.60, beating Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt (15:46.72) by just over two seconds.

Johnsburg’s Grady Smith was third and Crystal Lake South’s Joe Gonzalez was fifth. Gonzalez’s teammate, Adam Strombom, was 12th and McHenry’s Nate Martin was 14th.

Glenbrook South won the 12-team title with five of the top 15 spots, scoring 46 points. Woodstock was runner-up with 113. Crystal Lake South (159) was sixth, McHenry (168) was seventh and Cary-Grove (250) was 11th.

Harlem Invite: At the Kieselburg County Forest Preserve in Roscoe, Hampshire’s Jack Sheets (16:18.74) took runner-up to Guilford’s Landon Bachta (16:17.36) as the Whip-Purs were second as a team overall.

Harlem won the title with 38 points, Hampshire (64) was second, Burlington Central (80) was third and Marengo (150) was sixth out of eight teams.

Marengo’s Oliver Stack was sixth, Burlington Central’s Jayden Beecroft was seventh and Hampshire’s Nolan Sheets was 10th. Hampshire’s Hudson Cuplin was 13th and Burlington Central’s Danny Burke was 15th.

St. Charles East Leavey Invite: At the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course in Geneva, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz captured the individual title with a time of 15:14.50, well ahead of runner-up finisher Greyson Ellensohn (15:25.60) of St. Charles East.

Naperville North won the 12-team title with 73 points, Huntley (106) was fourth and Prairie Ridge (155) was seventh.

Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick was 10th and Prairie Ridge’s Steven Randles was 15th.

Girls cross country

Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invite: At Veterans Acres, Crystal Lake South finished runner-up to team champion Lake Zurich in the nine-team meet. Lake Zurich had 22 points to South’s 66. Cary-Grove (115) was fourth, McHenry (144) was fifth, Woodstock (145) was sixth and Harvard (286) was ninth.

Crystal Lake South’s Olivia Pinta (seventh place), Victoria Pinta (eighth) and Laynie Ripley (10th) all placed in the top 10.

Woodstock’s Lily Novelle was 14th, C-G’s Olivia Parker was 16th, Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia was 18th and McHenry’s Delaina Floden was 19th.

Harlem Invite: At the Kieselburg County Forest Preserve, Hampshire won the nine-team title, placing five in the top 17. Hampshire’s Natassa Papadakis was fifth, Reese Long was seventh, Miya Moraga was eighth, Kaley Byhre was 14th and Kassidy Papa was 17th.

The Whips won with 31 points, just beating runner-up Burlington Central (42). Marengo (193) was eighth.

Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke was sixth, Emalyn Davis was 10th, Sophia Arnold was 11th and Callie Pflug was 16th.

St. Charles East Leavey Invite: At Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course in Geneva, Huntley’s Cori Kilvinger and Isabella Ciesla placed 17th and 18th, respectively, for the Red Raiders.

York won the 15-team title with 37 points. Huntley (113) was third and Prairie Ridge (298) was 11th.

Boys soccer

Huntley 5, Woodstock North 1: At Huntley, Mason Leslie scored twice for the Red Raiders (2-2-2) in their win against the Thunder. Tylar Caddick, Aktai Mametjanov and Anthony Frelas also scored.

Crystal Lake South 3, McHenry 1: At the Wauconda Tournament, Nick Prus had two goals and an assist as the Gators (4-2) beat the Warriors (1-4) for third place.

Dustin Banner also scored for South.

Volleyball

Grayslake Central Invite: At Grayslake, Richmond-Burton won all five of its matches to capture the tournament title and remain undefeated on the season at 10-0.

Richmond-Burton beat host Grayslake Central 25-20, 27-26 in the championship match, with tournament rules putting a point cap on the first two sets at 27.

The Rockets also beat the Rams earlier in the tournament 25-10, 25-19, and also earned wins against Vernon Hills (25-14, 25-22), Wisconsin Lutheran (25-18, 25-14) and Elgin (25-17, 25-13).

Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, Crystal Lake Central went 4-1 and placed runner-up with its only loss to Barrington in the championship match.. The Tigers (9-1) fell to the Fillies 25-22, 25-21 in the final.

Mykaela Wallen had 25 kills, 46 digs and six aces in the tournament, Alexis Hadeler had 54 digs and 14 kills and Siena Smiejek had 28 kills and six blocks. Setters Izzy Lampier and Becca Kuehn combined for 82 assists.

Central beat Lake Forest (25-15, 23-25, 15-6), Gurnee Warren (23-25, 25-19, 15-13), Marian Central (25-21, 25-22) and Jacobs (25-22, 25-18).