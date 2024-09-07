This year’s Crystal Lake Housewalk spotlights downtown area, including city’s 1st ‘all-electric’ home

One of the homes featured in this year's Service League Housewalk on Grove Street in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Sharmila Taylor)

Crystal Lake resident Adam Kohl fell in love with the large windows and double-sided fireplace of his 1950 home in the downtown area of the city.

“It really pulls the outdoors inside, and we really appreciated that,” he said.

Kohl purchased the home off Grove Street in 2011 after seeing it for sale again two years after he’d tried to buy it but was outbid. He describes the home as unique with “midcentury vibes.”

One of the homes featured in this year's Service League Housewalk on Crystal Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake. (photo provided by Sharmila Taylor)

Kohl’s home is one of the four in the downtown Crystal Lake area that will be featured in this year’s Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk presented by Home State Bank on Sept. 27. Attendees will be able to explore the unique features inside and outside the four houses while Service League members and volunteers point out notable history and details of each home.

This year’s theme is “Sweet Home Crystal Lake” and focuses on the downtown area, Service League member Kristen Maguire said. This is the 47th year of the housewalk, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Service League.

This year’s fifth “bonus stop” will be the Raue Center for the Arts. Attendees will be able to tour the historic theater located at 26 N. Williams St. that was built in 1929, and attendees also will have the opportunity to take part in a separate bourbon and bubbles tasting with live music.

“It’s such a cool, active theater,” Maguire said. “We’re so lucky to have it in our community.”

One of the homes featured in this year's Service League Housewalk on Crystal Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake. (photo provided by Sharmila Taylor)

The fluid event allows attendees to “make it what you want,” and they can explore the homes and downtown on their own schedule, Maguire said. She hopes attendees also will feel encouraged to stop at the various unique restaurants and small businesses in the area.

The tour also features Crystal Lake’s “first all-electric” home on Crystal Lake Avenue that was built in 1929 by the American Legion. Originally built as a model home, the house was viewed by more than 50,000 people who wanted to tour the electric ”modern home,” Maguire said. Many original features remain, including a large hand-carved limestone fireplace, iron railings, doors and fixtures.

Last year was the housewalk’s first year back after a four-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Service League was able to make its goal of $30,000 despite the rainy weather, Maguire said. Members hope to hit between $30,000 and $35,000 this year.

The Crystal Lake Service League provides or helps fund scholarships, emergency assistance with utility bills, household supplies, clothing, medical and dental care and other support to people who need it. The nonprofit was able to help almost 200 families last year, according to its impact statement.

What to know if you go:

When: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Raue Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations in downtown Crystal Lake. Exact addresses of homes will be shown on the ticket.

Tickets: $40 advanced, $50 at the door, $10 for the Raue Center for the Arts bourbon and bubbles tasting.

For more information: Visit the Service League website for more on the Housewalk: slcrystallake.org/housewalk.php.