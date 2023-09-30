Crystal Lake Housewalk returns after 4-year hiatus

Lakewood resident and Crystal Lake Service League member Morgan Spencer said she remembers always admiring a home on her street in the Woods of Turnberry neighborhood.

When it went on the market about six years ago, she moved in to her dream home.

“The outside brick is like nothing I’ve seen before,” Spencer said. “We have a lot of windows. It’s just very welcoming, and it’s very warm.”

Spencer’s home will be one of the four featured in this year’s Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk, which returns Friday, Oct. 13, after a four-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will be able to explore the unique features inside and outside the four houses.

Two of the homes highlighted in this year’s walk are Service League members’ residences, including Spencer’s in Lakewood. During the pandemic, Spencer was able to finish projects around the home to reflect her personal style, so she said she feels it’s ready for the tour.

“I am a beach lover,” she said. “When you walk into my house, it’s very light and airy and calming.”

This year’s housewalk theme is “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which stems from a mission of Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” to look for help when needed, said Lynn Reckamp, Downtown Crystal Lake executive director and Service League member.

“I feel like the 45 women in the Service League, we are the helpers,” she said.

The Crystal Lake Service League provides or helps fund scholarships, emergency assistance with utility bills, household supplies, clothing, medical and dental care and other support to people who need it.

“We put our heads together and figure out ways to help the community,” Spencer said.

This is the 46th year of the housewalk event, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Service League, Reckamp said. The event usually brings in about 1,200 attendees, and Reckamp has a goal of attracting 2,000 visitors this year.

“I think that the energy and the excitement for our housewalk is better and bigger than it ever has been,” Reckamp said.

This year’s event also will offer a new, fifth stop at the Dole Mansion – a “pop-up” shop with 18 vendors selling food, art and home goods. Offerings include baked goods, plants, clothing and flowers.

Tours of the Dole Mansion also will be offered and will include a sewing room staged as if previous owner Eliza Ringling was there sewing clothes and children’s toys. The exhibit also serves as a historic dedication to Ringling, who was one of the first Service League members in Crystal Lake.

This year’s housewalk will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets cost $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Hours for the pop-up shop and tours at the Dole Mansion are from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m., with tours held every half-hour.

“I am very encouraged that this could be the best year ever,” Reckamp said. “We’re just excited.”

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Service League website.

A separate upcoming event is the Marengo historic sidewalk house tour, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The free, self-guided sidewalk tour of 15 historic houses is hosted by the Marengo Society for Historic Preservation in conjunction with Settlers Days. A printed itinerary will be provided, and transportation will be available.