Northwest Herald boys soccer preview: 5 to watch in 2024

Crystal Lake South's Ali Ahmed plays the ball in front of Peoria Notre Dame's Thomas Graham during last season's Class 2A state championship soccer match at Hoffman Estates High School. Ahmed will be a major returner as the Gators try to win a second straight state title. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are five players to watch in the 2024 season for Northwest Herald boys soccer teams.

Crystal Lake South Ali Ahmed

Ali Ahmed, Crystal Lake South, sr., F

Ahmed was one of the top scoring threats in the McHenry County area last season and figures to be one again this year as the Gators try to repeat as state champions. He earned the Northwest Herald’s first team all-area honors last season along with Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-Sectional and All-Fox Valley Conference accolades. Ahmed scored 25 goals and had five assists for South.

McHenry's Marko Stojich

Marko Stojich, McHenry, sr., F

Stojich burst onto the scene for the Warriors last season with his ability to score and create chances for his teammates. After scoring 15 goals and adding eight assists, he was named All-Sectional and All-FVC. Stojich will be a major returner as McHenry looks to progress under first-year coach Adam Bronars.

Dundee-Crown's Diego Flores

Diego Flores, Dundee-Crown, sr., D

Flores was the heart of a young Chargers team last season and will be a major leader on and off the pitch this year. He scored seven goals and had five assists to lead a D-C defense that limited opponents to 1.2 goals per match and had eight shutouts. Flores earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors and is set for a big senior season.

Prairie Ridge's Henry Knoll

Henry Knoll, Prairie Ridge, sr., M

Knoll was one of the key cogs to a historic season for the Wolves last year and figures to be one once again this season. PR won its first regional title since it took the A state championship in 1999 and had its most wins in a season since 2017. He scored 15 goals and had six assists last season.

Crystal Lake Central's Alvaro Manzano

Alvaro Manzano, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Manzano impressed with a strong junior season by leading the Tigers’ defense and should continue to do so his senior year. Manzano scored three goals, led a Central defense that limits opponents to 1.5 goals per match and earned All-FVC honors last season. He’ll look to cap his high school career with another strong season on the defensive end.