Boys soccer: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area boys soccer team.

First Team

Hudson Nielsen, Huntley

Hudson Nielsen, Huntley, F, sr.

Nielsen jumped up to the first team after an impressive senior season where he earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State honors. He led Huntley with 18 goals and added seven assists, earning All-Fox Valley Conference honors and helping the Red Raiders win a share of the conference crown.

Ali Ahmed, Crystal Lake South

Ali Ahmed, Crystal Lake South, F, jr.

Ahmed became one of the top goal-scoring threats in the area this season, moving up to the first team after earning second-team honors last year. He led the Gators with 25 goals and tallied four assists, earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors and helped South win the Class 2A state championship.

Martin Quintero, Harvard (Holly Linton)

Martin Quintero, Harvard, F, sr.

Quintero joined the first team after an impressive senior season where he was named the Kishwaukee River Conference Field Player of the Year after missing the first three weeks of the season to injury. He led the Hornets with 13 goals and added seven assists, helping his team win a KRC title and its first regional title since 2018.

Nolan Getzinger, Crystal Lake South

Nolan Getzinger, Crystal Lake South, M, sr.

The Northwest Herald’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year transformed his game to help the Gators win a state title and made history along the way. He focused on passing more and set the program’s single-season assists record with 29 and added 16 goals. Getzinger earned IHSSCA All-State honors for a second straight season as well as All-FVC.

Jack Breunig, Huntley

Jack Breunig, Huntley, M, sr.

Breunig was a catalyst for plenty of scoring chances for the Red Raiders, moving the ball up the field to Huntley’s talented frontline. He finished the season with two goals and seven assists, earning IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors and leading Huntley to a regional championship.

Marko Stojich, McHenry

Marko Stojich, McHenry, M, sr.

Stojich made his debut to the all-area team after becoming one of the most consistent midfielders in the area. He led McHenry with 15 goals and also finished with eight assists to earn IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Nick Prus, Crystal Lake South

Nick Prus, Crystal Lake South, M, jr.

Prus complemented Getzinger well in the middle of the pitch and scored an insurance goal in the state championship match. He tallied 14 goals and added three assists and earned All-FVC honors, paving the way for what should be a fun senior season.

Kaj Justesen, Prairie Ridge

Kaj Justesen, Prairie Ridge, D, sr.

Justesen also joined the all-area team after helping the Wolves have a rebound season. The program won 14 matches, the most since 2017, as well as a regional title. Justesen helped lead a defense that limited opponents to .9 goals per match and seven shutouts, earning IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Owen Armstrong, Jacobs

Owen Armstrong, Jacobs, D, sr.

Armstrong finished his high school career with another strong defensive campaign, jumping up to the first team this season. Opponents struggled to move the ball around him and the Golden Eagles, with Armstrong leading a defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game, earning himself IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC nods.

Diego Flores, Dundee-Crown

Diego Flores, Dundee-Crown, D, jr.

Flores was the heart of a young Chargers team this season, which led to him making his debut on the all-area team. He scored seven goals and had five assists, leading a defense that had eights shutouts and limited opponents to 1.2 goals per match. He earned All-Sectional and All-FVC accolades.

Jack Bakey, Huntley

Jack Bakey, Huntley, GK, sr.

Bakey became one of the best goalkeepers in the area, ending the season with .607 goal against and 84 saves. South was the lone FVC team to score more than a goal on Bakey, who earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Second Team

Enrique Castaneda, Woodstock North, F, sr.

Owen Kaiser, Crystal Lake Central, F, sr.

Henry Knoll, Prairie Ridge, F, jr.

Guillermo Ramirez Nova, Woodstock North, M, sr.

Kyle Nordengren, Cary-Grove, M, sr.

Nevin Volarath, Jacobs, M, sr.

Kyle Patterson, Johnsburg, M, sr.

Alvaro Manzano, Crystal Lake Central, D, jr.

Sebastian Jimenez, McHenry, D, sr.

Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, D, so.

Chris Slawek, Crystal Lake South, GK, sr.

Honorable Mention

Brayan Contreras, Harvard, F, sr.

Mason Leslie, Huntley, M, jr.

Lucas Rubio, Woodstock, M, jr.

Maddox Meyer, Richmond-Burton, M, sr.

Cole Waddell, Cary-Grove, M, jr.

Isaac Hernandez, Crystal Lake Central, M, sr.

Vicente Romero, Crystal Lake Central, M, sr.

Nico Velasco, Crystal Lake South, M, sr.

Brendan Lewis, Crystal Lake South, M, sr.

Logan Heileman, Hampshire, M, sr.

Jackson Carey, Hampshire, M, jr.

Elsworth McIntosh, Jacobs, M, sr.

David Pichardo, Harvard, M, sr.

Marco Herrera, Harvard, M, sr.

Diego Ramirez, Harvard, M, jr.

Miguel Mercado, Harvard, M, jr.

Armando Garcia, Johnsburg, M, sr.

Nick Giesinger, Marian Central, M, jr.

Stefan Stojich, Marian Central, M, fr.

Luke Aragona, Marian Central, M, so.

Jacob Schug, Marian Central, D, fr.

Kyle Paler, Huntley, D, sr.

Jackson Thomas, Woodstock, D, jr.

Owen Johnson, McHenry, D, sr.

Blake Marunde, Crystal Lake South, D, sr.

Garrett Hess, Crystal Lake South, D, sr.

Evan Amegasse, Hampshire, D, sr.

Preston Michel, Johnsburg, GK, sr.

Diego Landeros, Woodstock, GK, jr.

Maksym Kharchenko, Jacobs, GK, jr.