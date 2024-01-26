Boys soccer: Former Johnsburg coach Adam Bronars takes over at McHenry

Adam Bronars has a vast knowledge of soccer around McHenry as a resident of the city and youth coach with Northern United FC, which is based in McHenry.

Now, Bronars is about to learn even more as he has been named McHenry head coach, taking over for Tony Caruso, who coached the Warriors for 26 seasons.

Bronars teaches social sciences at Johnsburg High School, where he coached in the boys program since 2011. He was head coach for the last seven seasons.

“It’s just a fantastic opportunity,” Bronars said. “Getting a chance to coach in the place I live, I couldn’t pass it up.”

Bronars coached with former Skyhawks coach Rob Eastland through the 2016 season, then took over as head coach. His Johnsburg teams were 45-76 in that time and won back-to-back Class 1A regional titles the last two seasons.

Johnsburg finished 13-9 and won its first sectional title last season, then fell to Peoria Christian 4-1 in the Chillicothe IVC Supersectional. The record was the Skyhawks’ best since 2012.

Bronars and his wife Laura live in McHenry with their son Colin (seventh grade) and daughter Violet (third grade). With NUFC, Bronars has coached boys and girls players ages 5 through 19.

McHenry athletic director Chris Madson was impressed with Bronars’ knowledge and skill in soccer, along with his ability to build relationships.

“Adam did a great job leading the boys soccer program at Johnsburg,” Madson said. “We are very excited to welcome Adam as the new boys soccer coach.”

Bronars believes his work with NUFC will benefit him in his new position.

“Working with the club helps me know the players coming to McHenry,” he said. “I also cannot wait to work with the players who also play for other clubs in the area as well. Once we step foot into McHenry Community High School, every player is a Warrior.”

Johnsburg beat McHenry 3-1 last season. Caruso leaves with a career record of 295-232 in his 26 seasons.

“It’s always a challenge to follow someone in any job, especially in coaching,” Bronars said. “I just have to be myself.”