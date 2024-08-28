CL South, Prairie Ridge, Burlington Central volleyball pick up wins: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Crystal Lake South 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Morgan Johnson recorded 12 kills and Olivia Apt had 22 assists as the Gators took down the Chargers 25-22, 25-18 to open Fox Valley Conference action.

Maddy Cook added five digs and four aces for South (1-1, 1-0). D-C fell to 0-1, 0-1.

Prairie Ridge 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Maizy Agnello had six aces, five blocks and five kills to lift the Wolves to a 25-16, 25-11 win over Jacobs (0-1, 0-1) in the FVC opener for both teams.

Alli Rogers added seven digs for Prairie Ridge (2-0, 1-0).

Burlington Central 2, Cary Grove 0: At Burlington, Haidyn Schatz and Leah Freesemann had five kills each to lead the Rockets a 25-21, 25-13 FVC sweep against the Trojans (0-1, 0-1).

Tiernan Naus had 10 assists and Brianna Gritzman added eight digs for Central (2-0, 1-0 FVC).

Hampshire 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Elizabeth King had eight kills and six aces as the Whip-Purs (1-0, 1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1, 0-1) in their FVC match.

Kylie Lambert had 17 assists and Katelyn Petterson added six kills for Hampshire. McHenry was led by Sophie Zieba with four kills.

Rockford Christian 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Rockford, the Hurricanes dropped their nonconference match to the Royal Lions 25-16, 25-21.

Hadley Rogge had five kills and Alex Rewiako added 12 assists for Marian (0-2).