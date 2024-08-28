2024 Northwest Herald boys soccer team preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Dean Ames (first season)

Last year’s record: 11-7-3, 3-6 FVC (tied seventh place)

Top returning players: Charles Wyzukovicz, sr., GK; Maximus Salas, jr., F; Noah Rosborough, jr., M; Samuel Knych, jr., M

Key newcomers: Avery Pawlisch, jr., D; David Mancera, Soph, D

Worth noting: Ames takes over the program and will try to provide stability. The Rockets have had four different coaches over the past five seasons but had a record amount of players come out for the team. “I’m looking to build a program at Central and believe we have a significant amount of young talent to shake things up over the next several years,” Ames said. … The Rockets will have a mix of old and new after graduating nine seniors from last season’s team. They’ll have strong representation from each grade. “We’re young but very talented,” Ames said. “We have several players that missed the majority of 2023 due to injuries. They’ll need to prove themselves in games but so far they look better than prior to their injuries.” … The Rockets will try to win their first playoff match since 2015 and finish with a winning FVC record for the first time since the Rockets moved to the conference in 2019.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Mark Olson (19th season)

Last season’s finish: 3-10-2, 2-5-2 FVC (ninth place)

Top returning players: Ryan Boutwell, sr., F; Angel Cardenas, sr., F; Daniel Czerwinski, sr., F; Ryan Dixon, sr., GK; Finlay Evangelista, sr., D; Evan Frangiamore, sr., M; Landon Nawracaj, sr., D; Cole Waddell, sr., M

Worth noting: The Trojans will try to learn from last season’s experiences and make a push toward the top half of the FVC standings. They bring back plenty of upperclassmen and Olson is excited to see what C-G gained from last year. … Waddell comes back after earning All-FVC honors last season. He’ll be a major contributor for Olson as he leads from the middle of the pitch. … C-G is hoping to get over the hump in close matches this season. The Trojans lost four matches by a goal deficit and were also shutout in five matches. … C-G is looking to make a push in both the FVC and the postseason. The Trojans last finished in the top-five of the FVC when they took fifth in the fall 2021 season. They’ll also try to win their first regional title and reach the regional for the first time since 2015.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Leah Rutkowski (second season)

Last season’s finish: 10-10-3, 3-4-2 FVC (sixth place)

Top returning players: Alvaro Manzano, sr., D; Elder Hernandez, Sr., D; Gideon Burleson, sr., M; Mason McIntyre, sr., F; Anthony Bellino, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Justin Moore, so., D; Ulisses Mateos, so., F

Worth noting: Rutkowski is excited to have a well-rounded team in her second season. Although the Tigers will be young with six sophomores and a freshman, Rutkowski can’t wait to see what her young talent can do. “I am most looking forward to the quality team soccer we will see from this group,” Rutkowski said. “We will not be relying only on a few individuals to make impacts for us, but we have a full roster of guys who can all step up and make contributions.” … Manzano and Hernandez will make a strong duo at center back. Manzano earned All-FVC honors last season after scoring three goals and helping the Central backline limit opponents to 1.5 points per game. … McIntyre will bring back plenty of experience on the frontline with a young group around him. … The Tigers will try to compete for their first regional title since 2018 and a top spot in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Brian Allen (18th season)

Last season’s finish: 22-4-1, 8-1 (tied first place), co-FVC champions, Class 2A state champions

Top returning players: Ali Ahmed, sr., F; Nick Prus, sr., M; Mason Ross, sr., M; Hayden Stone, sr., M; Diego Paguada, sr., D; Pierce Johnson, jr., D; Will Prus, so., M

Key newcomers: Ryan Stell, fr., M; Noah Duntemann, so., GK; Kaleb Nunnally, so., D; Dennis Adusah, so., D; Will Witak, jr., D; Ethan Nawracaj, so., F; Zach Vallicelli, so., M; Patryk Pocica, sr., GK

Worth noting: South won its second state championship in program history and second title since 2018. The program also became the first FVC team to win two straight conference titles in at least the last 10 years. … The Gators will need to rely on plenty of new faces with five starters returning from last year’s team. “I am excited for this journey and hopefully helping them find a tremendous amount of growth, maturity and development throughout the course of the season where we can be peaking when it matters most in the playoffs,” Allen said. … Ahmed returns after earning Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-Sectional and All-FVC honors after scoring 25 goals and tallying four assists. He’ll miss the first couple weeks of the season with an injury but Allen is encouraged he’ll be ready for the start of FVC play. … Nick Prus comes back after scoring 14 goals and had three assists while Johnson had three goals and one assist on the backline. Both earned All-FVC while Johnson also had All-Sectional accolades.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Rey Vargas (21st season)

Last season’s finish: 14-8-1, 4-5 FVC (fifth place)

Top returning players: Diego Flores, sr., D; Gabriel Herrera, sr., F; Christopher Gonzalez, sr., M; Sebastian Sanchez, jr., M; Hugo Arista, jr., M

Key newcomer: Mauricio Ruiz, so.., M

Worth noting: The Chargers return a majority of last season’s lineup and are ready to take a major step after some growing pains. D-C failed to win a regional title last year for the first time in the last five postseasons. … Vargas is excited with what he has coming back after the Chargers won three of its last four matches, including a shootout loss in the regional final to Huntley. “I am looking forward to working with this group as I have a majority of them coming back from last season’s team,” Vargas said. “We had a young team last year and it started coming together at the end.” … Flores comes back after a strong junior campaign to lead the D-C backline. He earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors and helped the Chargers defense limit opponents to 1.2 goals per match. … Sanchez returns after earning All-FVC honors as a sophomore last season.

Hampshire

Coach: Chayanne Martinez (fourth season)

Last season’s finish: 3-12-3, 1-8 FVC (10th place)

Top returning players: Jackson Carey, sr., M; Charlie Terriquez, sr., F; Andrew Nuzzo, sr., M; Diego Sanchez, sr., D; Isaac Ludwig, sr., D; Jacob Sheba, sr., D; Parker Smith, sr., GK Grayson Hedderich, jr., D

Key newcomers: Christian Myszczynski, sr., D; Christian Pegueros, sr., M; Jose Lemus, sr., D; Edgar Perez, fr., D; Cage Guge, fr., M

Worth noting: Hampshire will try to show growth this season after featuring a young lineup for much of last year. The Whips are aiming for their first playoff win since 2019 and their first regional title since 2017. Martinez is looking forward to that growth. “[I’m] looking forward to starting the season.” … Carey and Terriquez will bring back much-needed experience. Carey earned All-Sectional honors for his junior season in the middle of the pitch. … The Whips will look to a large group of newcomers to fit in with an experienced group. … Hampshire will make push toward a return to the top of the FVC this season. The Whips won the 2021 spring FVC Tournament and then took fourth in the fall 2021 season before dropping to the bottom half the last couple seasons.

Huntley's Mason Leslie (7) and Elgin's Aaron Saldana compete for the header during last season's Class 3A Round Lake Sectional semifinal. Leslie will be a major returner for the Red Raiders this season. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.)

Huntley

Coach: Matt Lewandowski (sixth season)

Last season’s finish: 16-6-1, 8-1 FVC (tied first place) FVC co-champions, Class 3A regional champions

Top returning players: Mason Leslie, sr., M; Max Connell, jr., M; Finley Williams, jr., D; Noah Gomez, jr., D

Key newcomers: Mathieu Tchoutan Ngoudjou, sr., D; Aiden Felz, jr., M; Tylar Caddick, sr., F; Anthony Frelas, sr., M; Tyler Murray, so., F

Worth noting: Huntley captured another regional title last season, its fourth over the past five postseasons. The Red Raiders will look different this season, though, with 14 newcomers. Lewandowski will try to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible. “We will depend on the leadership and experience from our returners, who will form the backbone of our defense,” Lewandowski said. “We’re looking to use our depth to be a hardworking group willing to do what it takes to get the job done.” … Leslie will be a major returner for the Red Raiders. He scored a goal, had four assists and earned All-FVC honors for his junior season. … Huntley will try to finish in the top-three of the FVC for a fifth straight season. The program captured an outright title in the fall 2021 and a shared title last season. … The Red Raiders look to win their first sectional since the 2021 fall season with a young group.

Jacobs

Coach: Colin Brice (sixth season)

Last season’s finish: 7-12-1, 6-3 FVC (third place)

Top returning players: Maksym Kharchenko, sr., GK; Esteban Varela,sr., M; Andrew Deegan, jr., D; Victor Stoian, jr., M; Ethan Aldrete, so., M

Key newcomers: Colin Phan, sr., D; Jackson Foley, so., F; Anthony Rodriguez, so., M; Quentin Gillus, jr., M; David Kuklo, fr., M

Worth noting: Brice is excited for what a younger lineup can do this season after graduating a class that had three Golden Eagles who earned all-area honors last season. “We have a very talented young core that will get a lot of experience this season,” Brice said. “I believe this team will surprise a lot of people and I’m excited to get the season rolling.” … Brice expects Kharchenko to become one of the top goalkeepers in the area after he earned All-FVC honors last year. “He has a great frame, [is] very technical and has excellent distribution,” Brice said. … Midfielder Kaiji Seto will miss his senior season because of a knee injury he suffered over the summer. … Jacobs’ young lineup will get plenty of experience before starting FVC play against Prairie Ridge on Sept. 17. The Golden Eagles will play at least eight matches before taking on the Wolves.

McHenry

Coach: Adam Bronars (first season)

Last season’s finish: 10-12-2, 4-6 FVC (tied seventh place)

Top returning players: Adam Bronowicki, sr., D; Yahel Garcia, sr., D; Braeden Juergensen, sr., D; Marko Stojich, sr., F

Key newcomers: Yahir Rios, jr., M; Aldhair Anglada, jr., M

Worth noting: Bronars takes over the program after spending seven seasons with the Skyhawks. He led Johnsburg to a Class 1A sectional title last season and two straight regional crowns. Bronars will try to build consistent success throughout the season. “[I’m looking forward to] working to improve from one day to the next throughout the entire season,” Bronars said. … Stojich returns after a strong junior season where he was named first team all-area for the Warriors. He scored 15 goals, had eight assists and earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors. ... Bronowicki, Garcia and Juergensen bring back experience on a backline that limited opponents to 1.8 goals per match. McHenry had six shutouts last season. … Rios and Anglada will try to solidify the middle of the pitch surrounded by experience on the two ends of the field.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Josef Schroeder (third season)

Last season’s finish: 14-5-2, 4-3-2 FVC (fourth place), Class 2A regional champions

Top returning players: Henry Knoll, sr., F; Carter Fredrikson, sr., D; Seth Matson, sr., D; Chase Santucci, sr., M; Gabe Porter, sr., F; Logan Braun, sr., F; Chris Zinevich, jr., GK; Jensen Schroeder, sr., M; Josh Marineau, sr., M/D; Matthew Fireng, sr., M

Key newcomer: Brandon Matei, sr., D

Worth noting: The Wolves will try to build upon a historical season last year with a large returning senior class. They won their first regional title since the program won the A state championship in 1999. PR’s 14 wins last season was the most it won in a season since 2017 when the team won 18. … Matson comes back after leading the Wolves’ defense and earning All-FVC honors along the way. He helped the PR defense limit opponents to .9 goals per match. … Knoll returns after becoming one of the top scoring-threats in the area. He scored 15 goals and added six assists. … The Wolves will try to contend for a FVC title after playing the top teams tough last season. PR lost 1-0 each to the FVC co-champion Gators and Red Raiders and also lost 2-1 to McHenry to end FVC play.

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Victor Gonzalez (10th season)

Last season’s finish: 17-8-1, 6-1 KRC (first place), Class 2A regional champions

Top returning players: Miguel Mercado, sr., M; Diego Ramirez, sr., M; Eric Valdez, sr., D; Avery Gonzalez, sr., D; William Salgado, sr., M; Jesus Aquino, jr., F; Ricardo Flores, sr., GK

Key newcomer: Bryan Gorostieta, jr., F

Worth noting: The Hornets will look to turn over its lineup once again after graduating talent from a historical team. Harvard won its third straight KRC title and captured its first regional title since 2018, losing to eventual Class 2A state champion Crystal Lake South in the sectional final. … Mercado and Ramirez both come back after earning All-KRC honors last season. Mercado scored one goal and had an assist while Ramirez added four goals and three assists. … Gonzalez is looking for a better regular season start this season after starting last year 0-5. “We struggled early on last year,” Gonzalez said. “I want to see if this team can learn from the past and do better.” … After getting over the hump last year, the Hornets will try to compete for its first sectional title since 2014 when it took fourth in the Class 1A tournament. … Harvard is set to unveil a new turf field this season.

Johnsburg

Coach: Austin Sierakowski (first season)

Last season’s finish: 13-9-2, 4-3 KRC (fourth place), Class 1A sectional champions

Top returning players: Blake Bowers, sr., D/M; Luke Bowers, so., M; Drew Jesuit, so., GK; Liam Neiderhofer, so., D; Miles Davis, so., M; Charlie Ten Bruin, so. D

Key newcomers: Charlie Oeffling; Alex Varela; Joseph Aguilar

Worth noting: Sierakowski takes over the program after Bronars left to become the head coach at McHenry, The Skyhawks enjoyed postseason success the last two seasons, winning a sectional title last year and regional crowns the past two seasons. … Blake Bowers will be a major leader for Johnsburg after graduating plenty of talent. Sierakowski is looking forward to seeing what his young squad can do. “The program had a number of starters graduate, so we will be young, but we have some talent,” Sierakowski said. “So I am excited to step in and re-energize this program.” … The Skyhawks will have plenty of tournament experience before the playoffs, playing in their own along with the McHenry and KRC tournaments. “Although we have a tough schedule playing a number of bigger schools, I would like to think we will be highly competitive in games with schools our size,” Sierakowski said.

Marengo

Coach: Sergio Orozco (seventh season)

Last season’s finish: 5-18, 1-6 KRC (seventh place)

Top returning player: Jacob McCarthy, sr., M

Worth noting: Marengo will try to learn from some growing pains last year after having a young roster. The program will look for continued growth in the second season of an expanded KRC. … McCarthy comes back for his fourth season and will be a major contributor for Marengo this season. He earned All-KRC honors last season and is expected to be a major leader both on and off the field. … Marengo is looking for progress as a program. The program won its lone regional title in the fall 2021 season and hasn’t finished in the top of the KRC since at least 2019.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (14th season)

Last season’s finish: 16-11, 3-4 KRC (tied fifth place), Class 1A regional champions

Top returning players: Jack Meyer, sr., M; Joe Kyes, sr., F; Aidan Albert, sr., D; Nate Larson, jr., D; Dane Gardner, fr., M; Dalton Youngs, sr., M; Forest Wells, so., D; Johann Boentges, so., D; Piotr Chmeilowskisr., GK; Easton Wold, so., GK

Key newcomers: Nick Kyes, so., F; Brayden Mumbower, fr., M; Trey Maziarz, so., M

Worth noting: The Rockets won their first regional title since 2019 during an impressive playoff run. R-B went on to lose to Johnsburg in the sectional finals. DeCaluwe is looking forward to continued growth with a large returning class. “The boys have worked really hard in the offseason and have come in with great form,” DeCaluwe said. “While we have lofty goals we know it is going to take staying healthy and working together as a unit to get there.” … R-B will need to replace an All-KRC season from graduated senior midfielder Maddox Meyer. Jack Meyer and Youngs both bring back experience and will try to fill in that void both on and off the pitch. … Despite winning their second regional title since 2019, R-B will try to build success in the KRC. The Rockets haven’t had a top-three finish since at least 2021.

Woodstock

Coach: Santiago Rubio (second season)

Last season’s finish: 12-10-2, 5-2 KRC (third place)

Top returning players: JT Thomas, sr., D; Diego Landeros, sr., GK; Lucas Rubio, sr., M/D; Diego Hernandez, sr., F

Key newcomers: Krishna Patel, jr., F; Gio Hernandez, so., M

Worth noting: Santiago Rubio returns a strong mix of returners and fresh faces as the Blue Streaks try to contend for a KRC title “We have a great group of seniors of whom several have been playing at the varsity level since they were freshmen,” Santiago Rubio said. “We also have a lot of young, talented players to complete our rosters.” … Thomas and Lucas Rubio both bring back plenty of experience after earning All-KRC honors last season. “Thomas is our defensive leader,” Santiago Rubio said. “His guts and his quickness raise the bar quite high and challenge any rival. Lucas Rubio will once again be a versatile player for us becoming a key player in our systems of play.” … The Blue Streaks will try to win their first playoff match since 2018. … Santiago Rubio is excited for Diego Hernandez to take Woodstock’s offense to another level with his skillful play.

Woodstock North

Coach: John Sullivan (fourth season)

Last season’s finish: 11-12-1, 6-1 KRC (second place)

Top returning players: Sam Foster, sr., M; Jakob Idle, sr., M/F; Cole Morrison, jr., M/D; Brody Case, sr., D/M; Garrett Battdorf, sr., GK; Luis Butler, sr., M/F

Key newcomers: Saul Santana, fr., M/F; Barek Blue, fr., D/M

Worth noting: Sullivan is looking forward to competing with the senior group he feels put in a lot of work into the program during their time. The seniors were his first freshman class when he took over as head coach of the program. “I want to be able to send them out on a high note for all their years of service,” Sullivan said. “We aren’t returning a ton but we have started off quickly.” … The Thunder will need to replace plenty of talent, including Enrique Castaneda and Guillermo Ramirez Nova, who both set program records last year. … Foster comes back after earning All-KRC accolades last season. … North will try to knock off Harvard from the top of the KRC mountain. The Thunder have finished runner-up in the conference back-to-back seasons after finishing third the previous two seasons.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Art Dixon (eighth season)

Last season’s finish: 1-12, 1-4 CCC (fourth place)

Top returning players: Nic Giesinger, sr., D/M; Stefan Stojich, so., M/F; Jacob Schug, so., D/M; Henry Bonnet, sr., M; Luke Aragona, jr., M/F; CJ Fragante, sr., D; Jan Bajda, so., F; Finn Piefer, jr., D; Derek Leitzen, sr., GK; Micheal Raimondo, sr., F/M,

Key newcomers: Dustin Emmert, fr., GK; Trevor Zopp, fr., D; Reilly Piefer, fr., M/F; Mac Delozer, fr., F/D; Andrew Lingle, fr., M/D

Worth noting: Marian brings back plenty of experience after going through some growing pains last season. Dixon is looking forward to continued growth this year as they compete in the tough CCC. “After going through a rebuild from last year, we are returning several key players this season,” Dixon said. “We are still going to have a difficult conference but that should prepare us for the playoff.” … Giesinger comes back after an impressive junior season where he earned All-Sectional and All-CCC honors. He’ll be a major factor from the middle of the pitch as Marian tries to limit scoring chances from opponents. … Dixon is looking forward to health this season. Stojich, Schug, Raimondo and Bonnet all missed the second half of last season because of various injuries. … The Hurricanes will try to win their first regional title since 2021.