Severe thunderstorm watch in place for McHenry, Lake counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for McHenry County for the afternoon of Aug. 27, 2024. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for McHenry County until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40 to 50% chance of “scattered strong to severe” thunderstorms in late afternoon and evening Tuesday.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, though isolated large hail is also possible. Storms may also produce locally heavy rainfall with the potential for localized flooding,” the weather service reported.

The watch is for counties along the Wisconsin border, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake. Threats associated with the storm include possible hail up to the size of ping-pong balls, scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

The watch comes as McHenry County is experiencing an extreme heat warning, which is set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Heat indexes are expected to peak between 105 and 115 degrees, the weather service said. The heat prompted early dismissal Tuesday for some schools in Woodstock District 200 and earlier garbage pickup in some municipalities.