Heat warning for McHenry County, bringing some early school dismissal and garbage pickup changes

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and central Illinois Monday through Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

A heat warning is coming to McHenry County Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter than Monday, when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the area. While highs were in the low 90s, heat indexes climbed into the triple digits, according to the weather service website.

On Tuesday, highs are forecast to be in the mid90s with the heat index climbing to up to 113 degrees. The heat warning kicks in at noon and is expected to go until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Woodstock School District 200 announced that some of its schools will dismiss early Tuesday because of the heat, while pre-K classes are called off Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Moan said in an email.

The heat is prompting other scheduling changes.

The city of McHenry announced on Facebook that garbage pickup will start at 6 a.m. Tuesday, an hour before the usual start time, because of the heat. Lake in the Hills also announced earlier garbage pickup times for Tuesday “to ensure their drivers’ safety and well-being in anticipation of the excessive heat.” Lake in the Hills asked residents to have bins out to the curb by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both municipalities use Flood Brothers for their garbage service.

District 200 advised parents that they can contact school if they want their children to stay in school until normal dismissal time Tuesday. Those students will stay in an air-conditioned parts of the buildings and let out at the normal time. Bus service will be available for those staying back, but parents should let the school know their child needs transportation.

Parents of students in schools without air conditioning can keep their children home and the district says the absence will be excused. Parents can pick up students from the early release schools and bus service will still be provided, according to the email.

The affected schools impacted and their early dismissal times Tuesday are:

Dean Street Elementary: 10:45 a.m.

Westwood Elementary: 10:45 a.m.

Greenwood Elementary: 10:45 a.m.

Verda Dierzen: 11:45 a.m.

Clay Academy: noon.

Woodstock High School: 12:25 p.m.

Northwood Middle School: 12:35 p.m.

Huntley announced that its Concert on the Square, scheduled for Tuesday, will be postponed until Sept. 3 due to the heat.

The McHenry County Department of Health shared a list of cooling centers and their hours on Facebook Monday:

Ganek Municipal Center, 2200 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Crystal Lake Library, 126 Paddock St., Crystal Lake. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Harvard Senior Center, 6817 Harvard Hills Road, Harvard. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

Mercy Health Harvard Hospital, 901 Grant St., Harvard. Open 24 hours a day.

Island Lake Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., Island Lake. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, call non-emergency number listed for after hours access.

Lakemoor Police Department, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Lakewood Village Hall, 2500 Lake Ave., Lakewood. 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Marengo City Hall. 132 E. Prairie St., Marengo. During working hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Marengo Park District, 825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St., McHenry. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

McHenry Township, 3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg. Open 24/7.

Port Barrington Community Room. 75 S. Circle Ave., Port Barrington. During working hours only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prairie Grove Village Hall, 3125 Barreville Road, Prairie Grove. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

McHenry County Judicial Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Woodstock Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library does not open until noon the first Friday of the month.

A full list of cooling centers can be found at: mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/107876

Heat index values are set to get as high as 113 degrees Tuesday, enough to trigger the extreme heat warning. A heat advisory is issued when the heat index is at 105 degrees or higher, and a heat warning is issued when it climbs to 110.

In its warning, the weather service said to drink lots of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun and to check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, and those working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, according to the warning.

People should be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when they can.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the weather service said, adding heat stroke is an emergency.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness, according to the weather service. Heat stroke symptoms include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness, according to the weather service. If someone has symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke, move them to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove any extra layers and cool them with water or ice. If heat stroke is suspected, 911 should be called. If emergency treatment isn’t given, heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability, according to the weather service.

In addition to staying cool and hydrated and minimizing outdoor activities, the McHenry County Department of Health also reminded people to apply the same safety measures for their pets and to watch for burns on their pads from hot outdoor surfaces.

As for food safety, the health department advised people to monitor food temperature, make sure cold food remain at 41 degrees or below and, if the power goes out, keep the refrigerator closed and, when power resumes, make sure food is still below 42 degrees or discard it.