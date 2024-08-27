2024 Northwest Herald girls volleyball team preview

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Julia Smagacz (third season)

Last season: 20-16, 7-11 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Leah Freesemann, sr., OH; Brianna Gritzman, sr., L; Haidyn Schatz, jr., OH; Julia Johnson, jr., OPP; Emily Maramba, sr., OPP; Peyton Strout, jr., MB; Ainsley Wilson, so., MB; Sarah Jack, sr., S; Tea Cetina, sr., S; Tiernan Naus, so., S

Key newcomers: Leah Bellak, jr., OH; Kassidy Barrett, sr., OH

Worth noting: The Rockets last year came up just short of their first regional title since 2014, falling to Sycamore 14-24, 25-15, 25-18 in the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional final. … Gritzman was an All-FVC selection, also earning Northwest Herald All-Area second-team honors with an FVC-leading 426 digs. She added 44 aces and 82 assists. ... Freesemann is committed to Campbell University. ... The Rockets return all three of their setters in Jack, Cetina and Tiernan Naus. ... Central won the Richmond-Burton Tournament and Woodstock North Tournament Silver Bracket. ... “We are optimistic for this season, with a roster full of veterans and returners,” Smagacz said. “We have effective weapons at all three hitting positions and an incredibly reliable defense. We are looking to improve upon last year’s conference and post-season finishes.”

Class 3A Burlington Central Girls Volleyball Regional Burlington Central's Brianna Gritzman returns a serve from Sycamore during the 2023 season in Burlington. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Patty Langanis (30th season)

Last season: 4-31, 2-16 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Addison DeKett, sr., S-RS; Lucy Wittenberg, jr., OH; Abby Vongsiri, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Emily Figas, sr., OH; Addison Kessler, jr., MB; Audrey Neuses, jr., RS

Worth noting: The Trojans will look to bounce back after a 10th-place finish in the FVC. The team’s two conference wins were against Burlington Central and Crystal Lake South. ... Langanis enters her 30th year at C-G with a 736-325 record. ... The Trojans last won a regional title in 2019. ... The team’s lone All-FVC selection last year (Morgan Haslow) graduated. ... “I expect this team to work incredibly hard to get better every week,” Langanis said. “They are a very committed group and they are dedicated to the culture of Cary-Grove volleyball. I’m very excited to have a group that wants to fight and work to start the long and difficult climb back to the top of the FVC.”

Coach: Amy Johnson (fourth season)

Last season: 23-13, 12-6 FVC (second)

Top returners: Mykaela Wallen, sr., OH; Becca Kuehn, sr., S-OH; Mia Ginter, sr., DS-L; Siena Smiejek, sr., MB-RS; Olivia Doppke, sr., MB; Emily Mazza, jr., MB; Tessa Popp, jr., DS-L; Alexis Hadeler, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Kanyon Desimone, fr., MB.; Maya Case, so., MB; Carissa Holden, jr., DS-L; Reilly McArdle, fr., DS-L; Izzy Lampier, sr., S; Martina Tam, sr., OH; Marin McCain, so., RS; Lily Freese, fr., S

Worth noting: Central lost to Woodstock North 25-18, 11-25, 25-16 in a Class 3A Belvidere North Regional semifinal. … Wallen and Smiejek were named to the All-FVC team. … Wallen was an All-Area second-team pick and among the FVC’s top offensive players with 315 kills, 305 digs and 56 aces. … Smiejek, who is committed to North Carolina at Greensboro, recorded 137 kills, 139 digs, 35 aces and 75 blocks to earn All-Area honorable mention. ... “The Tigers are looking to improve on some areas of previous weakness,” Johnson said. “We are more experienced this year and are ready to take on the challenging FVC.”

Coach: Annie Moore (third season)

Last season: 23-14, 11-7 FVC (tied for third)

Top returners: Morgan Johnson, sr., OH; Olivia Apt, sr., S; Kendall Brandt, sr., OH; Maddy Cook, jr. DS; Laken LePage, jr., DS; Bobbi Wire, so., OH; Emma Feinberg, so., DS

Key newcomers: Gabi Hindley, sr., RS/S; Joanna Kruzolek, so., MB; Ellesse Sain, sr., MB; Anna Hougas, jr., OH; Layla Addison, so., DS; Peyton Ziegler, so., RS/S

Worth noting: South lost to Woodstock 25-14, 26-24 in the Class 3A Rockford Boylan Regional final. South has reached 20 wins in four straight seasons. … The Gators will have to replace the production of outside hitter Gabby Wire, one of the top FVC players over the last few seasons. She led all FVC players with 366 kills, along with 64 aces and 274 digs. … Johnson earned All-FVC and All-Area honorable mention with 219 kills, 65 aces and 254 digs and is approaching 500 career kills … Bobbi Wire made an immediate impact as a freshman with 131 kills, 41 aces and 282 digs. She earned All-Area honorable mention. ... Apt is approaching 500 assists in her career. ... “I’m super excited to see our energy and effort turn into growth and victories,” Moore said. “Our youth brings a fresh and dynamic energy that fuels our potential. With big goals and tons of passion, I know we’ll tackle every challenge and make this season a successful one.”

Coach: Jason LeBlanc (first season)

Last season: 16-20, 5-13 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Coley DiSilvio, sr., MB; Allison Mathesius, sr., MB; Riley Jedras, sr., OH; Maura Minogue, jr., L

Key newcomers: Nina Marcanti, so., L-DS; Victoria Brents, fr., S-RS; Erin Bruce, fr., OH

Worth noting: LeBlanc takes over for Alexis Clayton, who led the Chargers for one season. LeBlanc graduated from D-C and coached the past two years at Marengo and previously was an assistant at Genoa-Kingston and at Crystal Lake Central. ... D-C lost to Huntley 25-12, 25-13 in a Class 4A Rockford East Regional final. D-C’s last regional title was in 2010. … Outside hitter Audrey Prusko and setter Courtney Komperda, both of D-C’s All-FVC selections, graduated. ... “Dundee-Crown has a strong senior class that will be leaders on and off the court, plus we have a great group of talented incoming players,” LeBlanc said. “A real good mix that I believe will make us a team to watch. Personally, I’m excited to be coaching in the Fox Valley Conference again. It’s very competitive with a lot of great coaches and talented athletes.”

Crystal Lake South’s Bobbi Wire (center) sends the ball over the net against McHenry during the 2023 season in McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Omar Cortez (first season)

Last season: 19-17, 9-9 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Jorah Rutter, sr., S; Elizabeth King, jr., OH; Katelyn Petterson, jr., OH; Peyton Wurtz, jr., L; Anna Schiltz, jr., MB; Kylie Lambert, jr., S

Worth noting: Cortez enters his first year as head coach at Hampshire. ... The Whip-Purs came up just short of back-to-back regional titles, falling to Hononegah 26-14, 24-26, 25-21, in the Class 4A Hononegah Regional title match. … King and Wurtz were named to the All-FVC team. … Rutter is committed to Eastern Illinois and had 474 assists, 167 kills, 53 aces and 147 digs as a junior, earning All-Area honorable mention. … King was an All-Area honorable mention pick after tallying 302 kills, 68 aces and 194 digs as a sophomore. … Wurtz recorded 62 aces, 279 digs and 93 assists. … “My team’s strengths are that they have been together for two years and have the bond and chemistry to get over some of last year’s struggles,” Cortez said. “My expectation for this team and for the season as a program is very high, and I believe for the next three years we will be in the conversation for top three in conference.”

Coach: Karen Naymola (13th season)

Last season: 31-7, 17-1 FVC (first)

Top returners: Georgia Watson, sr., RS; Mari Rodriquez, sr., DS-L; Jocelyn Erling, sr., MB; Alex Goritz, sr., DS-L; Sienna Robertson, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Abigail Whitehouse, jr., S; Emily Ernst, jr., S; Izzy Whitehouse, so., DS-L; Summer Massow, so., MB; Diellza Sejdini, sr., OH; Lucy Watson, fr., MB

Worth noting: Huntley won its seventh straight Class 4A regional title and dominated the FVC with a 17-1 record to claim back-to-back conference championships. The Red Raiders have dropped only one FVC match in the past two seasons, going 35-1. Huntley’s season ended with a 25-22, 15-25, 25-20 loss to Warren in a Class 4A Huntley Sectional semifinal, ending a streak of three straight sectional titles. Huntley has reached 30 wins in four out of the past five seasons (not counting the COVID-19 shortened season). … The Raiders graduated All-Area first-team choices in Morgan Jones (team-high 301 kills, 57 aces) and setter Laura Boberg (area-leading 748 assists). Grad Lizzy Williams (193 kills, 68 aces) earned All-Area honorable mention. … Watson, a Kentucky commit, was an All-Area second-team choice, posting 218 kills, 26 blocks and 31 aces. … Erling will play at Harper College. ... Huntley has nine seniors. ... “I am excited about this team,” Naymola said. “We have great senior leadership and an entire team of talented and hard-working athletes. These kids love to work and push themselves and each other. Can’t wait to watch our growth throughout the season.”

Coach: Mike Depa (fourth season)

Last season: 19-17, 9-9 FVC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Jordan Miller, sr., L; Mia Koltuniuk, sr., DS; Alena Clarke, sr., DS; Layla Merlin, jr., RS

Key newcomers: Gianna Coletti, jr., S; Emmerson Freewalt, jr., MB; Gracyn Sanders, jr., MB; Hailie Barton, jr., MB; Maddie Mitchell, jr., OH; Rylee Van Stone, jr., OH-DS; Rachelle Zieba, so., OH

Worth noting: Jacobs fell to Warren 25-22, 25-27, 26-24 in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional final, which would have been the team’s first regional title since 2021. … The Eagles graduated one of their top players in middle blocker Ali Pierre, who recorded 158 kills, 68 blocks and 47 aces to earn All-Area honorable mention. … Jacobs graduated its top defensive player overall in Grace Breeze (339 digs), but do return three senior defensive specialists. ... “I expect our team to battle and be in every game that we play this year,” Depa said. “I am excited to see our junior and sophomore hitters coming up to the varsity level. We have a lot of strong hitters and I’m excited to see them pound the ball this year. We also have some new young hitters at the varsity level who bring a lot of power with their swing.”

Coach: Alex Muschong (first season)

Last season: 21-16, 7-11 FVC (tied for eighth)

Top returners: Riley Ten Bruin, sr., S; Ella Jenkins, sr., L; Sophie Zieba, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Destiny Parson, sr., OH; Teage Wings, so., MBl; Teagan Letizia, sr., DS; Kylie Chojnowski, sr., RS

Worth noting: Muschong, a 2017 Woodstock grad who played middle blocker at McKendree University, takes over the Warriors after coaching two years at Harvard. She replaces Kyle Hobson, who was the interim coach after former coach Hilary Agnello left for a dean’s job at Crystal Lake South. Agnello is now the head coach at Prairie Ridge. … McHenry fell to Libertyville 21-25, 26-24, 26-24 in the Class 4A Grant Regional final and will go into the season looking for their first regional crown since 1997. The team’s 21 wins were its most since 2019. … The Warriors lost their top two attackers to graduation in Mollie Hobson (299 kills, 238 digs, 58 aces) and Ella Boland (231 kills, 58 aces). … Ten Bruin recorded 573 assists and 143 digs as a junior. … “Our team is very energetic and ready to work hard together,” Muschong said. “I am most excited to see how this team grows as we learn to trust one another and work together.”

Prairie Ridge's Tegan Vrbancic (left) and Maizy Agnello celebrate a point against Crystal Lake South during the 2023 season at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Coach: Hilary Agnello (first season)

Last season: 21-18, 11-7 FVC (tied for third)

Top returners: Grace Jansen, sr., S; Alli Rogers, sr., L; Maizy Agnello, so., OH; Tegan Vrbancic, so., OH

Key newcomers: Addy Smith, jr., RS; Abby Smith, jr., S; Jada Hoyt, sr., MB

Worth noting: Hilary Agnello takes over for Stefanie Otto, who has been the Wolves’ only volleyball coach since the shool opened in 1997. She had a 682-305 record in 27 seasons. … Hilary Agnello graduated from Prairie Ridge and won 1998 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year. She previously coached five seasons (2018-2022) at McHenry. … Prairie Ridge won a regional title in back-to-back seasons and fell just short of its first sectional title since 2018 with a 12-25, 31-29, 25-14 loss to Belvidere North in the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional title match. The Wolves were the last area team playing in the postseason. … The Wolves lost six to graduation but have a lot coming back. They’ll miss the inside presence of middle blocker Mackenzie Schmidt, who had 221 kills and 84 blocks in her final season. … Jansen was All-FVC pick and All-Area second-team pick, recording 664 assists, 57 aces and 224 digs. She is committed to Hamilton College in New York. ... Maizy Agnello had a big freshman season, leading the team with 259 kills, along with 22 aces and 170 digs and earning All-Area honorable mention. ... Vrbancic also started as a freshman. ... “I am really excited about the collective energy this group brings,” Hilary Agnello said. “There is a lot of depth, and the collective volleyball IQ is very high. I am really excited to see how the senior leadership picks up the young players.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: Samantha Grady (first season)

Last season: 3-16, 0-14 KRC (eighth)

Top returners: Mindy Krasinski, sr., OH; Aideliz Renteria, jr., S; Summer Jones, so., MB; Ella Martin, jr., MB

Key newcomer: Madison McDonough, so., OH

Worth noting: Krasinski earned All-KRC honors for the Hornets last season and will be moved around the court and play multiple positions, Grady said. “Mindy can and has done it all,” Grady said. “Mindy will continue to be an asset on court wherever we need her.” ... The Hornets have a strong group of setters, including Renteria, who earned the starting job as a sophomore last season. ... “Aideliz worked hard last year as a sophomore on varsity,” Grady said. “She understands this year she is competing against three additional setters for varsity playing time. It’s been refreshing watching Aideliz and the setters compete, support and work alongside each other so far this season.”

Coach: Abby Bruns (fifth season)

Last season: 20-17, 7-7 KRC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Juliana Cashmore, sr., MB; Abriana Bruns, jr., L

Key newcomers: Adelaide Bruns, fr., S

Worth noting: The Skyhawks will have to replace the leadership of setter Delaney Stern, who had 547 assists, 59 aces and 232 digs, while breaking the program record for career assists (1,697) and aces (202). In total, she holds five school records. … Cashmore was an All-KRC selection with 119 kills, 43 blocks and 21 aces in her junior season. ... Johnsburg won its first-round playoff game but lost to Rockford Christian 25-16, 25-12 in the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinals. ... “I think this year we are going to be scrappy,” Abby Bruns said. “We have a lot of newcomers to varsity this year that really want to do well, and they have a lot of fire. I am excited for this team to show their talent. We have a lot of two- and three-sport athletes, and not club players. Their grit and competitiveness really shine.”

Coach: Allison Jasinski (first season)

Last season: 16-14, 7-7 KRC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Emma Castro, sr., S; Addison Sanchez, sr., MB; Addison Johnson, sr., RS; Leila Becovic, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Abigail Paiz, jr., DS; Autumn Schueler, so., OH; Dayna Carr, sr., MB

Worth noting: The Indians finished .500 in the KRC for the second consecutive season after going 5-5 in 2022. Jasinski takes over for Jacobs LeBlanc, who is now the head coach at D-C. Marengo had a 36-28-2 record over the past two seasons. ... Marengo graduated two of its top hitters in Sydney Andrews and Madalyn Mardock and five starters overall. Andrews is playing at Cumberland University and Mardock at Centre College. ... Castro will be the team’s main setter. The Indians lost to Marian Central 25-17, 25-16 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. ... “I am really looking forward to watching this group compete this season,” Jasinski said. “The chemistry of this group is so positive, and every one of these girls comes to practice ready to work every day. We are expecting to compete in the competitive KRC and make a run in the playoffs.”

Richmond-Burton’s Elissa Furlan (left) and Lanee Cooley celebrate a point against Woodstock North during the 2023 season in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Mike Kamholz (fifth season)

Last season: 29-7, 14-0 KRC (first)

Top returners: Elissa Furlan, sr., OH; Alex Hopp, sr., S; Dani Hopp, so., OH; Lanee Cooley, so., L

Key newcomers: Daniella Mazzola, MB, jr.

Worth noting: The Rockets graduated their top hitter in Maggie Uhwat, who recorded 315 kills, 190 digs and 46 aces. R-B went undefeated in the KRC to win its first conference championship since 2016. … Alex Hopp and Furlan were named to the All-KRC team. ... Hopp was second in the area and first in the KRC with 739 assists, along with 145 digs and 75 aces, and was named to the All-Area second team. Hopp, who is committed to Wisconsin-Oshkosh, is on pace for over 2,000 career assists. … Furlan earned All-Area honorable mention with 253 kills, 51 aces and 212 digs. She is committed to Wright State and is one of the area’s top attackers. She could reach 1,000 career kills as a senior... “We are poised and ready for this upcoming season,” Kamholz said. “We have returning experience, talent and underclassmen who have matured over the past year. We expect to make a strong run into the playoffs. Our team strength is the senior leadership with our outside and our setter and the team’s dedication to having an amazing season.”

Coach: Jimmy Neill (fourth season)

Last season: 27-11, 12-2 KRC (second)

Top returner: Julia Laidig, sr., S-OH-DS

Key newcomers: Andrea Gonzalez, fr., DS-OH; Mia Foss, jr., OPP; Cecelia Bertelsman, jr., MB

Worth noting: Woodstock won its first regional championship since 2006 with a 25-15, 26-24 win over Crystal Lake South. Its season ended with a heartbreaking loss to Prairie Ridge, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, in a Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional semifinal. … The Blue Streaks graduated 2023 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year Hallie Steponaitis, who had 565 kills and 58 aces to lead them to their first regional championship since 2006. Steponaitis’ 565 kills were the 16th most in state history, according to IHSA.org. … The Streaks also graduated libero Ella White, who had 367 digs and 35 aces. … Laidig, who will play next year at Southern Illinois, was All-KRC selection and played setter for the first time and shined with 634 assists, 51 kills, 59 aces and 163 digs. She earned All-Area honorable mention. … “We will be a young team looking for experience on how to win with ups and downs along the way,” Neill said.

Coach: Eric Schulze (eighth season)

Last season: 21-16, 10-4 KRC (third)

Top returners: Devynn Schulze, sr., OH-L; Gabby Schefke, jr., S; Maddie Sofie, jr., L; Clara Klasek, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Jayden Johnson, sr., OH; Tayler Menzel, so., OPP

Worth noting: North’s streak of three straight KRC championships ended at the hands of R-B. … The Thunder fell to Belvidere North 25-18, 25-19 in the Class 3A regional finals. They upset Crystal Lake Central in the semifinals. … Schulze and Schefke were named to the All-KRC team. … Schulze, an Illinois State commit, had 298 digs and 48 aces to earn All-Area honorable mention. She may move to outside hitter this season out of team necessity. … Outside hitter Lexi Hansen graduated after posting a team-leading 217 kills, to go with 187 digs and 46 aces. Her twin sister Dani had 251 assists, 186 kills and 39 aces. … Schefke had a big year replacing four-year starter Kylie Schulze, the 2022 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year, with 437 assists, 70 aces, 109 kills and 180 digs. She is recovering from an ACL tear in January and was cleared to play two months ahead of schedule. … Sofie tallied 104 digs and 17 aces. ... “We are returning a lot of talent and experience on the ball control side,” Eric Schulze said. “That should allow us to compete every night. The challenge will be on the offensive side as we work to find a lineup that will be able to terminate. If we can generate offense, we will be a tough matchup for most opponents.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Doug Wilbrandt (first season)

Last season: 12-23, 3-4 CCC (fifth)

Top returners: Hadley Rogge, sr., OH; Alex Rewiako, sr., S; Bella Pontarelli, sr., S; Caroline Conner, sr., RS; Jill Winkelman, sr., L

Key newcomers: Nola Midday, jr., MB; Audrey Wilson, jr., MB; Mary Kate Hernon, so., OH

Worth noting: Doug Wilbrandt takes over as head coach and has more than 40 years of coaching experience in volleyball, girls and boys soccer and girls basketball. He was an assistant for former Crystal Lake Central volleyball coaches Doug Blundy and Lisa Brunstrum for 16 years. It is his second stint as a coach at Marian after being an assistant girls basketball coach in the early 2000s. … Marian upset Richmond-Burton 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 in the Class 2A R-B Regional semifinal but lost the final to Rockford Christian 28-26, 21-25, 25-12. The Hurricanes graduated All-Area second-team pick Ella Conlon, who led the team with 332 kills, 237 digs and 25 aces. … Marian also graduated starting setter Anna Lingle, who had 438 assists and 182 digs. … Rogge is committed to Illinois State. ... “I’m honored to be coaching at Marian Central and continue with the Hurricanes’ tradition of being tough contenders on the court,” Wilbrandt said. “We have a lot of young players, and I’m thrilled to see our seniors working closely with them. We have a strong sense of family and togetherness with our team and it shows up everyday.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Coach: Casey Smith (first season)

Last season: 5-15, 3-6 NAC (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Marissa Johnson, sr., L; Rileigh Gaddini, sr., S; Addison Cunningham, so., OH; Kaydence Martin, so., RS

Key newcomers: Natalia Mendoza, fr., M; Hayden Smith, fr., OH

Worth noting: Smith, entering his first year as head coach, expects Harvest Christian, Hiawatha and South Beloit to be among the top teams in the NAC. Gaddini will run the offense for the Giants at setter. “She has the hands to make our hitters lethal and the height to punish anyone who neglects to cover her,” Smith said. ... Smith is excited about the prospects of his team. ... “We have conveyed to the team that this year is a fresh start,” Smith said. “The program has a new head coach, a new group of freshman, new expectations, new drills, new attitudes and new systems. We are building a solid foundation that has already completely changed how we do volleyball at A-H. It will take time for this foundation to set, but once it does we will be a force to be reckoned with.”