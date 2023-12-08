Girls volleyball: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Crystal Lake South’s Gabby Wire sends the ball over the net against McHenry during the 2023 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area girls volleyball team.

FIRST TEAM

Laura Boberg, Huntley

Laura Boberg, Huntley, sr., S

In her first year as the Red Raiders’ starting setter, Boberg led Northwest Herald area players with 748 assists. Boberg also posted 172 digs for Huntley, which captured the Fox Valley Conference championship with a 17-1 record. Boberg will play next year at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Platteville.

Delaney Stern, Johnsburg

Delaney Stern, Johnsburg, sr., S

Stern had a stellar senior year, posting 547 assists, 232 digs, 59 aces, 34 blocks and 94 kills. She broke the Skyhawks’ records for career assists (1,697) and aces (202) in her last season and holds five program records overall. Stern earned All-Area second-team honors as a junior. She will play next year at D-I Oakland University.

Mollie Hobson, McHenry

Mollie Hobson, McHenry, sr., OPP-OH

Hobson was among the FVC’s top players in multiple categories in her final season, recording 299 kills, 238 digs, 58 aces and 58 blocks and leading the Warriors to their first 20-win season since 2019. Hobson will play next year at D-II St. Cloud State.

Morgan Jones, Huntley

Morgan Jones, Huntley, sr., OH

Jones was a go-to hitter for the Red Raiders, who captured back-to-back FVC titles and won their seventh straight Class 4A regional title. Jones, who will play next year at D-I Missouri, led Huntley with 301 kills, along with 57 aces, 28 blocks and 152 digs. Jones was an All-Area second-team pick as a junior.

Hallie Steponaitis, Woodstock

Hallie Steponaitis, Woodstock, sr., OH

Steponaitis, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, was among the state’s top attackers with 565 kills, also getting 58 aces, 48 blocks and 172 digs. The Blue Streaks won their first regional title since 2006. Steponaitis will play next year at D-I Jacksonville University.

Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton

Maggie Uhwat, Richmond-Burton, sr., OH

Uhwat was a driving force for the Rockets, who finished undefeated in the Kishwaukee River Conference and won their first conference title since 2016. Uhwat led a 29-win R-B team with 315 kills, also getting 190 digs and 46 aces. Uhwat will play next year at D-I Central Michigan.

Gabby Wire, Crystal Lake South

Gabby Wire, Crystal Lake South, sr., OH

Wire is an All-Area first-team choice for the second year in a row after posting 366 kills, 64 aces and 274 digs in her final year with the Gators. Wire helped lead South to third place in the FVC and a 23-14 overall record. She’ll play next year at D-I Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Hopp, Richmond-Burton, jr., S

Grace Jansen, Prairie Ridge, jr., S

Ella Conlon, Marian Central, sr., OH

Mackenzie Schmidt, Prairie Ridge, sr., MB

Mykaela Wallen, Crystal Lake Central, jr., OH

Georgia Watson, Huntley, jr., OH

Brianna Gritzman, Burlington Central, jr., L

HONORABLE MENTION

Maizy Agnello, Prairie Ridge, fr., OH

Ella Boland, McHenry, sr., OH

Elissa Furlan, Richmond-Burton, jr., OH

Lexi Hansen, Woodstock North, sr., OH

Morgan Johnson, Crystal Lake South, jr., OH

Elizabeth King, Hampshire, so., OH

Julia Laidig, Woodstock, jr., S

Ali Pierre, Jacobs, sr., MB

Audrey Prusko, Dundee-Crown, sr., MB-OH

Jorah Rutter, Hampshire, jr., S

Gabby Schefke, Woodstock North, so., S

Devynn Schulze, Woodstock North, jr., L

Siena Smiejek, Crystal Lake Central, jr., MB

Ella White, Woodstock, sr., L

Lizzy Williams, Huntley, sr., OH

Bobbi Wire, Crystal Lake South, fr., L-OH