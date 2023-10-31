Volleyball: Prairie Ridge defeats Woodstock in 3 sets, advances to Class 3A sectional championship

Prairie Ridge’s Wolves collect at center court after the final point falls in a three-set win over Woodstock in IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal volleyball action at Woodstock North Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Prairie Ridge senior middle blocker Mackenzie Schmidt had many big swings and points against Woodstock on Monday, but none were more important than her last one.

Trailing 26-25 in the third set and the Wolves’ season a point from being over, Schmidt stepped up and put away her 12th kill on an assist from junior setter Julia Reina.

Freshman outside hitter Maizy Agnello then got her 12th kill to give Prairie Ridge the lead, and freshman Tegan Vrbancic ended a wild, back-and-forth battle with a match-clinching ace.

The No. 3-seeded Wolves stormed the court and celebrated a 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 win over the No. 4 Blue Streaks to earn a spot in the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional final.

Prairie Ridge (21-17) will try to win its first sectional title since 2018 when it meets second-seeded Belvidere North (31-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to Friday’s Antioch Supersectional.

Prairie Ridge’s Ashley Stiefer (19) and the Wolves erupt late in a win over Woodstock in IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal volleyball action at Woodstock North Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I feel like we had so much energy,” Schmidt said of the third set. “I feel like throughout the entire season, our energy was something we’ve been kind of fighting with. But that game, we had so much. That was so fun.

“I couldn’t believe it. The entire time I couldn’t breathe. I was losing my breath that entire game.”

Neither team held a lead of more than three points in the third set, with each team determined to keep its season going.

Prairie Ridge coach Stefanie Otto has seen her team respond to adversity before. The Wolves entered the postseason on a three-match losing streak.

“I think they were just believing in each other and trusting each other,” Otto said. “They never give up, and I love that about them. It’s really fun to watch them play. It’s just a really special group. They never feel like they are out of a match.”

Prairie Ridge had to come back from an 18-14 deficit in the first set, using a 7-0 run to take the lead. In the second set, the Wolves had trouble slowing down outside hitter Hallie Steponaitis, who had a match-high 21 kills and two aces.

Prairie Ridge and Woodstock were tied at 22, 24, 25 and 26 in the third set. The Wolves had a match point at 25-24, but Steponaitis kept the match alive with her last kill.

Prairie Ridge’s Maizy Agnello hits the ball against Woodstock in IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal volleyball action at Woodstock North Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We wanted it so bad,” said Agnello, who added 13 digs on defense. “We felt prepared, and we also knew we could lean on each other. If we keep our energy up, we can do anything. We know because we’ve done it so many times before.”

For Prairie Ridge, junior libero Alli Rogers recorded 10 digs and two aces, junior setter Grace Jansen had 21 assists and Reina added 11 assists. Senior middle blocker Ashley Stiefer had three aces and three kills and was an important part of the defense in trying to slow down Steponaitis. Schmidt added two blocks.

Steponaitis, who will play next year at NCAA Division I Jacksonville University, finished the year with 564 kills, the 15th most in state history, according to records on IHSA.org.

Woodstock (26-11) won its first regional title since 2006, took second in the Kishwaukee River Conference and had its most wins since 2007.

“Knowing we went further than anyone since 2006, it’s such a huge blessing, and I’m so proud,” Steponaitis said. “Coming into this season, I never thought we were going to come this far. How our team came together, how our student section came together, all our teachers, families and people from our school came to support us.

“I was so beyond excited, and it means so much. Even though it’s not the way I wanted to go out, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Although Steponaitis dominated the stat sheet, Woodstock coach Jimmy Neill pointed out how many of his players made a significant impact, including junior setter Julia Laidig, who set the team’s single-season record for assists, senior libero Ella White and senior Allison O’Brien. Senior outside hitter Kennedy Cordell was second on the team Monday with five kills.

Woodstock has little club volleyball experience, but that didn’t seem to matter with this group.

“They just believed in themselves,” Neill said. “They showed you can win without a roster full of club players. I have girls in chorus and band who really just play high school volleyball. A lot of the girls, their careers ended tonight. They’re never going to touch a volleyball again. I was super excited with the way that we played.”