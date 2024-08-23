1st of 2 men accused of stealing vehicles, John Deere from Marengo home pleads guilty, gets 4 year in prison

A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to a single count of residential burglary in connection with the thefts of vehicles and a John Deere Gator 4x2 from a Marengo home last year. The case against his co-defendant still pending.

Scott Henrie, 35, formerly of Poplar Grove, was sentenced to four years in prison, of which he is required to serve half. Afterward, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

Henrie will get credit for 125 days served in the county jail plus an additional 46, a half day for each day he spent working, volunteering or participating in self-help programs. In sentencing Henrie, Judge Mark Gerhardt noted that the offense was committed as a result of the use or abuse of illicit drugs or alcohol, which serves as a recommendation that he receive treatment while incarcerated.

On March 28, 2023, Henrie and another man, Sean Fitzpatrick, 48, also of Poplar Grove, were accused of stealing a 2022 Lexus LS 500 sedan, 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck and the John Deere from a home in Marengo, according to criminal complaints and indictments filed in the court.

Both men were charged with theft or unauthorized control of items worth between $100,000 and $500,000; aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000; possession of three or more vehicles or parts within a year that were stolen or converted; and theft of stolen property worth $100,000 to $500,000 with intent to deprive, according to the court documents.

Both men also were charged with residential burglary for “knowingly and without legal authority” entering the property to “exercise control over and remove” the pickup truck with an attached red Western snowplow, the Lexus, the John Deere and a flatbed double-axle trailer, according to the documents.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the additional counts against Henrie were dismissed. The case against Fitzpatrick is still pending. He is due back in court Oct. 24 and set for jury trial Oct. 28.