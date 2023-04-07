2 Poplar Grove men charged with theft of Lexus, Ford truck, John Deere Gator from Marengo home

Two Poplar Grove men have been charged with stealing a 2022 Lexus LS 500 sedan, 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a John Deere Gator 4x2 from a home in Marengo, according to criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Co-defendants, Scott Henrie, 34, of the 4500 block of Harris Drive, and Sean Fitzpatrick, 47, of the 500 block of Bounty Drive, each are charged with theft/unauthorized control with intent, between $100,000 and $500,000, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000, possession of 3-plus vehicles/parts within a year that were stolen or converted, and theft of stolen property with intent to deprive - between $100,000 and $500,000, according to the criminal complaints.

Sean Fitzpatrick (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Both men also are charged with residential burglary for “knowingly and without legal authority” entering property located in the 19000 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road and “exercise(ing) control over and remove(ing) the pick up truck with an attached red Western snowplow, the Lexus, John Deere Gator 4X2, and a flatbed double axel trailer, according to the complaints.

Scott Henrie (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

All counts are Class 1 felonies that carry a sentencing range of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The co-defendants were arrested Monday. Fitzpatrick was held on $30,000 bond. He has since posted the required $3,000 and was released from the McHenry County jail.

As of Friday, Henrie was still in custody of the county jail on $70,000 bond, of which he is required to post $7,000 in order to be released.

As part of their bond release the co-defendants are not allowed to have contact with each other, according to court documents.

Fitzpatrick and Henrie each are due in court for preliminary April 25.