Seth Gillie leads Hampshire boys golf past Marengo: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Hampshire 156, Marengo 193: At Marengo Ridge, senior Seth Gillie carded a 36 for the Whip-Purs in a nonconference dual win over the Indians. Nolan Adamczyk and Riley Kagel had 39s and Jack Reynolds added a 42 for Hampshire.

Marengo was led by Sean Ettner (43), Michael Gieseke (47), Lucas Frohling (51), Alex Johnson (52) and Hunter Pankow (52).

Cary-Grove 172, Marian Central 174: At Foxford Hills in Cary, the Trojans defeated the Hurricanes by two shots in a nonconference dual. C-G was led by Joey Boldt (42), Brock Iverson (42), Conner Lentz (44) and Thomas Miranda (44).

Marian Central’s Peter Louise took medalist honors with a 39. Finn Pivnicka had a 44, Cayden Leonard had a 45 and Colin Kowalsky and Mason Graf had 46s.

Johnsburg 170, Wauconda 170: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, the Skyhawks beat the Bulldogs on a fifth-score tiebreaker with Ethan Smith’s 47. Wauconda’s fifth score was a 50.

Riley Johnson earned medalist honors with a 37 for Johnsburg, followed by Nathan Frost (39), Jacob Frost (47) and Ashton Stern (47).

Girls golf

McHenry 186, Marian Central 205: At Boone Creek, McHenry’s Jennifer Henry earned medalist honors with a 42. Also scoring for the Warriors were Kilynn Axelson (45), Abby Shoemaker (49) and Emma Hertel (50).

Nina Notaro led the Hurricanes with a 43. Jordan Chang had a 48 and Zoe Karlen and Dakota Norwick added 57s.

Prairie Ridge 187, Marengo 220: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Jenna Albanese won medalist honors with a 42 in the Wolves’ nonconference dual victory over the Indians. Grace Mertel had a 43, Carly Koeppen had a 48 and Lily Myers had a 54.

Marengo was led by Maggie Hanson (49), Gabby Gieseke (55), Charlotte Machac (55) and Katie Hanson (61).

Richmond-Burton 241, Woodstock North co-op 267: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisconsin, Meadow Rosendahl posted a 51 to lead the Rockets past the Thunder in a KRC dual. Alyssa Beres added a 61, Ava Strzalka had a 63 and Sofia Nagel had a 66.

Angela Pecoraro led North co-op with a 58, followed by Mary Spinelli (62), Ava Caldwell (73) and Giamy Tran (74).

Rolling Meadows 174, Dundee-Crown 202: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Chargers lost their nonconference dual. Sophie Morawski paced D-C with a 39, followed by Audrey Zimmerman (44), Kaelyn Van Esch (56) and Ella Ptaszek (63).