Crystal Lake Central boys golf takes 1st at opening invite: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Woodstock North co-op Invite: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Crystal Lake Central seniors Jack Bice and Conor Naughton fired matching 79s to lead the Tigers to the team title with a 321.

Max Sinha had an 81 and Tommy Laird added an 82 in the team’s first tournament of the season.

Hampshire’s Seth Gillie took medalist honors with a 75. Woodstock North co-op was sixth as a team, led by Brady Yergens with an 86.

Tigers opened up the season at the Woodstock Invitational at Crystal Woods and took home 1st place! Tigers were led by Jack Bice (79) and Conor Naughton (79). Sophomores Max Sinha (81) and Tommy Laird (82) rounded out today’s team total of 321. @clcathletics pic.twitter.com/z3TmJi4TTV — CLC Golf (@clcgolf) August 19, 2024

Girls golf

Rockford Guilford Invite: At Rockford Country Club, Crystal Lake Central co-op finished runner-up with a 374, and Huntley was fifth with a 396. Lincoln-Way West won with a 361.

Delaney Medlyn led Central co-op with a 83, followed by Rylee Rud (91), Madeline Trannel (95) and Ryleigh Mazzacano (105).

Keegan Smith led Huntley with a 96. Also scoring for the Red Raiders were Maddie Sloan (99), Miranda Hoeft (100) and Kinsey Hayes (101).

Hoffman Estates 203, Dundee-Crown 228: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to the Hawks in a nonconference dual.

Kaelyn VanEsch had a 50 for D-C, followed by Sophie Morawski (51), Ella Ptaszek (63) and Trinity Meeneghan (64).