August 19, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Crystal Lake Central boys golf takes 1st at opening invite: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Seniors Jack Bice, Conor Naughton lead Tigers to team title

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys golf

Woodstock North co-op Invite: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Crystal Lake Central seniors Jack Bice and Conor Naughton fired matching 79s to lead the Tigers to the team title with a 321.

Max Sinha had an 81 and Tommy Laird added an 82 in the team’s first tournament of the season.

Hampshire’s Seth Gillie took medalist honors with a 75. Woodstock North co-op was sixth as a team, led by Brady Yergens with an 86.

Girls golf

Rockford Guilford Invite: At Rockford Country Club, Crystal Lake Central co-op finished runner-up with a 374, and Huntley was fifth with a 396. Lincoln-Way West won with a 361.

Delaney Medlyn led Central co-op with a 83, followed by Rylee Rud (91), Madeline Trannel (95) and Ryleigh Mazzacano (105).

Keegan Smith led Huntley with a 96. Also scoring for the Red Raiders were Maddie Sloan (99), Miranda Hoeft (100) and Kinsey Hayes (101).

Hoffman Estates 203, Dundee-Crown 228: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to the Hawks in a nonconference dual.

Kaelyn VanEsch had a 50 for D-C, followed by Sophie Morawski (51), Ella Ptaszek (63) and Trinity Meeneghan (64).

PremiumHuntley PrepsGirls GolfBoys GolfCrystal Lake Central PrepsDundee-Crown Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois