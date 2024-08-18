Crystal Lake police warn of “Geek Squad” scam

The Crystal Lake Police Department is warning residents of a “Geek Squad” scam.

According to police, scammers are sending emails claiming to be “Geek Squad,” the tech support service offered through Best Buy, telling people to renew subscriptions for a specific dollar amount. The police said in Saturday evening Facebook post not to call the number nor click on any links in the email.

Police said people should look out for random emails claiming to be from Geek Squad saying you’ll be charged for a subscription and instructions to call a number or go to a website to cancel.

Steps the public can take to protect themselves include not clicking on suspicious links, not calling unknown numbers, contacting Geek Squad directly through its website or customer service and contact banks to report unauthorized transactions.

It’s not the first recent scam to hit the county. Last month, the McHenry County Treasurer and State’s Attorney warned of a tax scam consisting of fraudulent property tax letters being mailed, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office had warned of a jury duty scam where scammers were calling people and telling them they missed jury duty and a warrant was out for their arrest.