Riley Johnson leads Johnsburg boys golf to season-opening win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Marian Central girls golf defeats Aurora Central Catholic

Boys golf

Johnsburg 174, Grant 178: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Riley Johnson earned medalist honors with a 38 to lead the Skyhawks past the Bulldogs in their season opener.

Mason Salamoun added a 44, Nathan Frost had a 45 and Jacob Smith and Ashton Stern both had 47s for Johnsburg.

Girls golf

Marian Central 185, Aurora Central Catholic 195: At Phillips Park in Aurora, Nina Notaro led the way for the Hurricanes with a 43 to take medalist honors. Jordan Cheng had a 45, followed by Zoe Karlen (47) and Dakota Norwick (50).

