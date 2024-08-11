38 townhomes to be built next to Cary Village Hall

A rendering shows what the front of a building at Ridgefield Park in Cary would look like. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Developers got the green light from the Village Board to construct a townhome community on the vacant lot in Cary neighboring the Goddard School and Village Hall.

Developer Ridgefield Homes is looking to create a 38-unit attached residential community called Ridgefield Park at the northwest corner of Industrial Drive and Reuben Lane. The plan is to have 15 buildings – seven with two units and eight with three units – on the 4.5-acre site. Each unit will be about 1,700 to 1,900 square feet, Jay Dulla of Ridgefield Homes said.

Village Board members approved the request in a 6-0 vote Tuesday.

The Cary Zoning, Planning and Appeals Board approved the plan and a rezoning request from business to multi-family residential in a 5-0 vote in July.

The duplex- and triplex-style buildings will have 30 end units and eight middle units selling for $375,000 to $400,000, Dulla said. A park site, walking trail with benches and a possible dog run will be at the center of the development. The units will have a variety of basement configurations including standard and walk-out options, he said.

All end units have the primary bedroom on the first floor, which is ideal for older homeowners, Dulla said.

Board member Jennifer Weinhammer said the rezoning approval bothers her when the village denied a rezoning request from Cary School District 26 for a new transportation center in May.

“I’m not going to go against it, I’m saying that it bothers me that I feel like we are not treating everyone equally,” she said.

Mayor Mark Kownick said the requests are different because the townhomes are in a fringe business area, while District 26′s request was in the downtown residential area.

“I believe we are treating these as two separate transactions, two separate areas within the community,” he said.

Resident Alan Tuman said the rezoning results in the village losing business to neighboring towns like Crystal Lake.

“Our business property is priceless,” he said. “Cary will be nothing without business and Cary’s future depends on it.”

Dulla is no stranger to developing homes in Cary, having built ranch-style houses in the Cimarron subdivision and the Walnut Ridge single-family homes next to Cary-Grove High School.

Dulla also is working on Ridgefield Landing, a plan to construct two buildings with a total of 10 residential townhomes at the northeast corner of Route 14 and North Second Street. The Village Board in July approved covering $35,600 worth of infrastructure improvements for the project.