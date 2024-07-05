Cary balks at covering landscaping costs for townhome developer in do-over vote

Developers of the property, to be called Ridgefield Landing, plan to create two buildings with a total of 10 residential townhomes at the northeast corner of Route 14 and North Second Street. (Michelle Meyer)

The Cary Village Board agreed to provide funds for about $35,000 of infrastructure but dropped the amount it will contribute to landscaping for a future 10-unit townhome property in a re-vote this week.

Developers of the property, which will be called Ridgefield Landing, plan to construct two buildings with a total of 10 residential townhomes at the northeast corner of Route 14 and North Second Street in Cary.

Developers asked for just less than $37,997 for curb replacements and landscaping, about half of the $73,341 that originally was requested in March. Trustees tabled the request with the consensus they only would consider reimbursements for costs directly associated with Illinois Department of Transportation requirements. Developers returned with the updated $37,997 proposal “to reflect the actual costs that they have incurred,” Cary Director of Community Development Brian Simmons said.

Trustees agreed to cover $35,600 for curb replacements in a 4-3 vote. Trustees had approved the almost $38,000 request with a 3-2 vote last month. Upon review after the meeting, the request required a minimum of four votes to pass, Simmons said.

“I do not believe that we should be approving the $38,000 at all,” trustee Anthony Stefani said. “As a builder, they should have accounted for additional funds to cover this, and the village should not be covering it.”

The village bought the almost 1-acre plot of land in 2007, located at 106-124 E. Main St., and sold the property for $150,000 in 2022, according to village documents. The project is located within a tax increment financing district that was approved last year. The village has a facade improvement grant program for businesses within the TIF district, but the development is not eligible for it since it is a residential property.

Trustee Ellen McAlpine voted no previously because she did not approve the village covering landscaping costs.

“I look at the TIF as an opportunity to spur development,” she said. “If we do this development and get this done as quickly as possible, that is a good use of TIF dollars.”

The development is expected to generate about $80,000 to $90,000 annually in revenue to the village, totaling about $2 million for the entirety of the 23-year TIF district, Simmons said. The project will “provide a significant benefit” to the area, as the property has been vacant “for several years and will provide various improvements to the public right of way,” according to village documents.

Mayor Mark Kownick said it’s “good business for the village” because of the long-term income the village would get from development once the units are sold.

“One of the main reasons we’re in this situation that we’re in right now is because of the burden that the state has put on this developer,” Kownick said. “There’s no way that he could have accounted for this in any type of reserves for the development.”