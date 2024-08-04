Randi Freese unopposed in GOP run for McHenry County state’s attorney

McHenry County State's Assistant Attorney Randi Freese is shown during the trial of Carlos Acosta, a former DCFS employee who was prosecuted over failures prior to intervene in AJ Freund's case before the boy was killed by his mother. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

With no challenger and unanimous approval from the Republican Central Committee of McHenry County, Randi Freese will be the county’s next state’s attorney.

“I think she would have been very difficult to beat,” said McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, who in April – after appearing unopposed on the March primary ballot for reelection – announced that he decided not to seek a third term. “She is running uncontested into November, which means that she’s it.”

Freese began as an intern in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and in November is expected to become the first woman to hold that position in the county’s history. The first assistant state’s attorney, Freese announced that she would run for the state’s attorney position a day after Kenneally said he would end his reelection bid.

Jeffrey Thorsen, chair of the Republican Party in McHenry County, said Freese received a unanimous vote of more than 50 precinct committeepeople. He said two other people had expressed interest in running for the office but ultimately did not.

He described Freese as “very qualified,” “hardworking” and an “incredible individual,” which is likely why no one challenged her, Thorsen said.

“She has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the office all along, so when she stepped forward ... we unanimously selected her in our caucus,” Thorsen said. “We are very confident she is going to do a good job for us.”

Freese has been “very much dedicated to justice her whole career,” Thorsen said.

Kenneally said Freese “knows every nook and cranny” of the office. He does not foresee any specific challenges for her to deal with other than navigating “the shifting landscape when it comes to justice reform.”

She will be making “a lot of executive-type decisions” that will have “meaningful impact on people’s lives,” Kenneally said.

“I can ensure you every single week there is going to be something she will have to address objectively that will be important in the lives of her constituents,” Kenneally said. “But having done every single job [in this office] and [with] her impeccable character – she is incredibly bright and competent, intelligent – she is going to be up for anything that comes her way.”

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said Freese will have to adjust to aspects of the role, but she wants Freese to know that she will have support from all other state’s attorneys in the state.

“There are 102 state’s attorneys, and we all work together for the common good,” said Moser, the second woman and first Democrat to hold the position in Kane County. She is up for reelection in November and being challenged by Elgin attorney Andrew Sosnowski, a Republican.

Freese “will be well supported by the rest of us in whatever she needs,” Moser said. “It doesn’t matter her political party for any of us.”

Moser had a similar path in her career. She served as a Kane County prosecutor for 10 years before going into private practice. She then was elected state’s attorney in 2020. The transition was “an adjustment,” she said.

When first elected, she spoke with “every single employee to get their perspective of what they thought worked and what didn’t, and what should be goals for our office,” Moser said.

She then spent the next year or two implementing those changes, including increasing staff from 154 to 195 and “competitive” salaries. What was unexpected, Moser said, was dealing with the County Board and navigating different political parties.

Does she have advice for Freese?

“The hardest thing is you will never make everybody happy,” Moser said. “No matter your best intentions, there will be someone who will come out and oppose everything you do, and it takes time to realize the effectiveness of any program that you try to implement.”