McHenry County could see 1st woman state’s attorney; Randi Freese announces run after Kenneally drops out

Randi Freese began as an intern in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and soon could be leading it, making her the first woman to hold that position in the county’s history.

Freese, who currently holds the role of first assistant state’s attorney, announced Wednesday she is running for the office in November, a day after incumbent Patrick Kenneally announced he will end his reelection bid and step down at the end of his second term, citing family obligations.

“I am making these remarks on the heels of the announcement made by [Kenneally] to no longer seek re-election and to withdraw as the Republican Party nominee,” Freese said in a news release. “I have been honored to work for State’s Attorney Kenneally, and I look forward to continuing to work with him through the end of November when his current term expires.”

Freese said she has been “fortunate to work with two great mentors as a prosecutor,” Kenneally and his predecessor Lou Bianchi. Bianchi hired Freese “fresh out of law school” after completing her internship, she said in the release.

“I believe he saw in me the qualities that would make me not only a solid prosecutor but also a true public servant,” Freese said.

Freese, of Nunda Township, began with the office as an intern while attending DePaul University College of Law. She was hired in 2011 as an assistant state’s attorney and has served in all areas, from misdemeanor to felony courtrooms. She has handled drug asset forfeitures and prosecuted criminal cases including murders, drug-induced homicides and sex offenses. She was promoted to chief of the criminal division in 2019 filling the vacancy left by Rita Gara who resigned.

Cases in which she secured convictions include Carlos Acosta, of Woodstock. Acosta, found guilty in October and awaiting sentencing, is one of two Department of Children and Family Services caseworkers charged criminally in the mishandling of the Andrew “AJ” Freund case. She also successfully prosecuted William Bishop, in 2022, convicted of murder and aggravated driving under the influence in a head-on crash near Hebron killing one man and critically injuring another; and Ryan Yarber, convicted in 2021 for a double homicide in his Crystal Lake home, according to court records in the McHenry County court.

In 2012, Freese was awarded Turning Point’s Peace and Justice Award for her prosecution of domestic violence cases.

Retired McHenry County Associate Judge Sharon Prather said she is sorry to see Kenneally leave. “I liked him, she said. “I always thought he was fair and ethical, hard working, did a good job. I enjoyed working with him.”

However, she said she is “very happy” Freese is going to run.

“She is an excellent choice, totally professional,” said Prather who was the first woman presiding judge in 2004 when the 22nd Judicial Circuit included Lake and McHenry County. “She would be the first woman in that position. The only advice I would have for Randi would be that she continues to be the same great person that she has always been.”

Freese is married to McHenry County Associate Judge Robert Zalud, also a former prosecutor and first assistant in the office.

Kenneally had just ran in and won the GOP primary for state’s attorney last month, without opposition. The Democratic Party did not run a candidate in the the primary but could choose to seat a candidate to run in November. Officials from the McHenry County chapters of both major parties could not immediately be reached for comment.

Northwest Herald reporter Claire O’Brien contributed.