Letter: Vote for John Collins

A recent letter writer accused John Collins of political theater during his public comments at a County Board meeting.

If John’s comments were political theater, he was Little League. The board’s collective behavior was Super Bowl.

As a former board member himself, John knows full well the duties and responsibilities of County Board members as well as the strategies of some members.

If some members are overwhelmed with the multiple duties of the board, maybe they should step aside.

John was also inundated with emails from concerned citizens who were worried about the intolerance of some on the board.

District 2 needs to vote Mr. Collins back into office.

It’s time for John Reinert to go.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake