Letter: Poor choice for County Board candidate

At a recent McHenry County Board meeting, John Collins, Democratic candidate for McHenry County Board District 2, basically slammed and insulted the County Board members he hopes to work with soon.

During public comment, he suggested a majority of the board’s members showed cowardice and accused them of waiting until the last minute to “ambush” the original proclamation up for vote.

Forget that being a County Board member is receiving part-time pay for full-time commitment, forget that all the board members were inundated with emails from residents on both sides of the issue, and ignore the facts that several of the board members were attending a Judicial Open House until right before the board meeting, and that the States Attorney’s Office had investigated any prejudices or complaints of concern.

John Collins wants you to believe as his Facebook page says, “He’s ready to listen and learn.” Not so much; seems to be political theater to me.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg