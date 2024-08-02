Since Hebron police chief ousted, another officer is gone and village seeks new public safety leader

Hebron Police Chief Juanita Gumble receives a hug at a village board meeting at which the board voted to dismiss her on July 22, 2024. (Jami Kunzer)

Hebron Village President Robert Shelton said he is speaking with possible candidates to become the chief of police, and others have reached out to him showing interest in the role.

“There have been a few folks that have expressed a desire and a willingness to come forward and are interesting in the chief’s position,” Shelton said. “I have chatted with a few folks and have had good discussions with individuals who are interested and capable.”

Hebron was left without a chief of police following the July 22 board meeting. The council voted 4-2 to that night to both accept the resignation of and dismiss Chief Juanita Gumble following a contentious meeting.

Since then, longtime employee, Sgt. Bruce Biancalana, has been in charge, Shelton said.

“I have spoken with Bruce, let him know it is as if Juanita was not there or on vacation” as far as his management duties, the village president said

“He is in charge and monitoring things,” Shelton said, adding that if Biancalana needs anything for the department, “he can bring things forward to me.”

Gumble, a former part-time officer in Hebron, was named chief of police on January 30, 2023. Her appointment came just a month after Ramtin Sabet was given the job, but just before Sabet was offered a job in another state.

Biancalana and Community Service Officer Darrick Tomlin remain as the last full-time employees of the department. Tomlin is not a sworn officer.

At the end of the July 22 meeting, the village lost another police officer as well.

Officer Nathan Muehl placed the badge he kept in his wallet - not his official uniform badge - on the dais at the end of the meeting.

Hebron police Officer Nathan Muehl helped deliver a baby on March 20, 2024. (Photo provided by Hebron Police Department)

He did not intent to resign, Muehl said this week. “It was in my mind a show of solidarity with the chief. I never said a word, that I quit or I was done.”

He asked for the badge back later and was told no, Muehl said. “I was told that I resigned” he said and that the village clerk spoke with Shelton and village attorney Michael Smoron to confirm that.

“They took it as I resigned although I didn’t say anything,” Muehl said.

Muehl had been a full time officer in Hebron for the past year. Gumble, he said, “took me under her wing and mentored me. I worked very hard for her and it was hard seeing her go.”

Being in law enforcement you hear mostly from people who don’t support you. It is the people who are silent that do.” — Former Hebron Police Officer Nathan Muehl

In response to the dismissal, Hebron residents have begun a GoFundMe for Gumble and Muehl.

“I was surprised. Being in law enforcement, you hear mostly from people who don’t support you. It is the people who are silent that do,” Muehl said.

While he “does not want a handout” the GoFundMe will help with bills as he applies at other police departments, Muehl said.

Gumble said this week that while the fundraiser may be in both of their names, “Nate can have it all.”

Residents, posting online, texting or emailing village trustees, have shared their frustration with the vote separating Gumble from the village, Trustee Josh Stevens said. He was one of the two trustees, with Dawn Mikarski, who voted to retain Gumble.

“In the last week, a lot of angry citizens who have come to me, saying that it was not just or fair what happened to Juanita,” Stevens said. “It is the first time in a long time where the citizens of Hebron have all come together with a similar mindset for a similar cause.”

Until a determination is made on a future chief of police, Hebron residents who call for police services may see a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office officer arrive, Shelton said.

“The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department has been an absolute pleasure to work with. They have been very responsive and when dispatch gets a call and someone needs to come out things are taken care of,” he said.