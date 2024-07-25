Rockin’ the Spectrum to hold fifth anniversary party Sunday in Crystal Lake

Barbra Lynn, right, plays on the drum set with sister Lizzy Lynn looking on at Rockin' the Spectrum last year. The clubhouse-based program offers respite care for autistic clients.

Rockin’ the Spectrum will hold its fifth-year birthday party from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at the Jaycee Shelter at Veterans Acres, 431 Walkup Road in Crystal Lake.

The celebration will include live music from The Comeback Kid, AKA Keith Christophersen, Jr.; a bouncy house; face painting; and guest appearances from characters like Spider-Man, Elsa from Frozen and Star Wars characters. Vendors, games, a 50/50 raffle and more will be available. This will be a sensory-friendly event for all ages.

Based in McHenry County, Rockin’ the Spectrum offers a place for people with autism and other developmental disabilities, and also offers respite to families. Its mission “is to help the whole family and all people with special needs,” according to the organization’s website, rockinthespectrum.com. “We work with all ages because special needs does not end at 18!”

The group said it also works “to promote Autism acceptance and strongly fight for Inclusion.”

Volo Museum is the “rockin’ buddy sponsor” for the event but other sponsors are needed. For questions or to apply to be a vendor or sponsor, call or text 224-538-9736.