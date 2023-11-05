Rockin’ the Spectrum offers a place for people with autism, and respite for their families

Barbra Lynn, right, plays on the drum set with sister Lizzy Lynn looking on at Spring Grove-based Rockin' the Spectrum on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The clubhouse-based program offers respite care for autistic clients.

Lizzy Lynn recalls a mom returning to one of Rockin’ the Spectrum’s church-based respite care programs, crying.

The tears came from relief. Before finding the nonprofit organization Lizzy Lynn began with her mother, Linda Lynn, that mother “had never gotten a break” from being caretaker for her autistic child, Lizzy Lynn said.

As the parent of an adult autistic child, Linda Lynn knows that feeling well.

One of Patrick and Linda Lynn’s daughters, Barbra, now 26, was 9 years old when a Florida school district “kicked her out for her behaviors,” Linda Lynn said. Her child had no place to go for an education.

“My words to the principal were, ‘If your autism program doesn’t fit her, it is your program that is broken, not my child,’” Linda Lynn said.

To create a school that fit Barbra’s needs, Linda Lynn established a nonprofit private school open to other families with severely autistic children. She kept that school operating until Barbra was 21 and aged out of public education.

After moving to Illinois with her husband, Patrick, and their daughters, the Lynn family found there were few programs for Barbra that would also give them a break from the role as constant caregivers.

Profoundly autistic children “need 24-7 care, and there is no one to help,” Linda Lynn said.

That led the Lynns to found Rockin’ the Spectrum in 2019, renting space in churches in Crystal Lake and Villa Park. At those churches, their Break Time program allows families a place to drop off their family member for two- and three-hour time slots. Parents and caregivers can drop off their autistic child while they shopped, went to a movie, “or spent time with the other child and not just the one with autism,” Linda Lynn said.

The next step was to find a site that could operate as a clubhouse, offering a drop-off location for families. That clubhouse opened Oct. 9 in strip mall on Route 12 in Spring Grove.

They also offer group events, so the siblings of autistic children can make friends, too.

Their rates are low, charging $40 for three hours of respite time.

“If you can’t afford that, you are still coming. Just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have it,” Linda Lynn said. “We are not going to be rich, but my daughter is going to have a place to go.”

Neither Linda nor Lizzy Lynn take salaries. They have found sponsors to help cover building rent and have put together regular fundraising events they promote on the Rockin’ the Spectrum Facebook page.

Linda Lynn also knows that when she and Patrick are gone, it will be Lizzy and their other children who take over caring for Barbra. The only other option is institutionalization.

“None of us want that,” Linda Lynn said, adding that because of Barbra’s “behaviors,” she may never be welcomed into a group home either.

Lizzy and another sister, Marcia, hope to purchase a home together with a mother-in-law suite that Barbra could live in.

“I have always thought ‘family first,’ before anything else,” Lizzy Lynn said.

Right now, their busiest hours at the clubhouse are on the weekends, Linda Lynn said. They are also working to start an adult day program for clients who no longer qualify for school-based programs.

There are limitations on who they can take at either the clubhouse or in the day program, Linda Lynn said. As there is no nurse on staff, they cannot accept medically challenged clients.

“What we do have is a community, so they can find each other and have a safe, judgment-free zone,” she said.