Baseball: Crystal Lake South alumnus Jacob Bimbi selected by Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Jacob Bimbi, a 2020 Crystal Lake South alumnus, on Tuesday during the third day of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft. The Pirates selected Bimbi in the 11th round with the 324th overall pick.

Bimbi, a left-handed pitcher, appeared in 15 games and started 14 for Western Kentucky this past season. He struck out a team-high 71 batters over 54 ⅔ innings, posted a 4-2 record and struck out five or more batters in a game seven times.

After leaving the Gators, Bimbi started his collegiate career with two seasons at Wabash Valley Community College in Mount Carmel, Ill., before pitching at Tennessee his junior year. He earned 2022 NJCAA Division-I First-Team All-American starting pitcher honors with the Warriors as a sophomore.

Bimbi was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection, going 8-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings as a junior with the Gators. He did not play as a senior because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bimbi also helped the Gators boys soccer team win a state championship in 2018.

The Pirates could now have more McHenry County representation. Quinn Priester, a 2019 Cary-Grove alumnus, is on the Pirates’ big league roster.

— This story will be updated.