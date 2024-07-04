Record store find success in Woodstock incubator, moves to larger space: ‘Felt like promises delivered’

The Records Department reopened at 216 Main Street in Woodstock this week after finding success through the city's business incubator program. (Photo provided by Kelly Sacco)

The Records Department – one of the first shops in Woodstock’s business incubator at the Old Courthouse on the Square – graduated this week to a larger space nearby.

The business incubator is designed to help new businesses get a head start in the heart of Woodstock – and city officials tout the record store’s move to a bigger storefront downtown an “indicator of success.” The Records Department opened in September but quickly outgrew its space in the Old Courthouse.

The Records Department moved to 216 Main Street in Woodstock July 2, 2024. (Photo provided by Kelly Sacco)

Seleta Scents, the other inaugural member of the incubator, remains at its location inside the Old Courthouse.

But it’s been a tough few months for the city-owned Old Courthouse, where a significant renovation wrapped up just last year. The Public House restaurant abruptly closed at the end of March, despite receiving a loan from the city to help it weather COVID-19 and the shutdown during the building work. That was followed by DIY craft store Makity Make also closing its Old Courthouse location in May.

But there could be more incubator businesses coming into the Old Courthouse.

Woodstock approved a settlement with Katlo, Inc. the company that ran Public House, in June. And the city’s priority is getting a tenant for that space, City Manager Roscoe Stelford said. He added there had been showings in the former Makity Make space.

Kelly Sacco, one of the owners of the Records Department, said the move “went really smoothly.”

Tuesday was also very busy at the new location, and Sacco said they didn’t have a “slow second” that day.

Fellow owner and Sacco’s spouse Michael Sacco – the couple got married during Groundhog Day festivities this year – said opening the new space “felt like promises delivered.”

There’s also plans to bring in some live music to the store in the coming weeks. At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Milwaukee-based band Mulva and Austin-based group Dropped Out will perform at the shop. Kelly Sacco said Dropped Out is on tour in the Midwest and their only Chicago area stop will be at the store. The following week will feature rap and hip-hop artists, with East Coast-based Cuee and Chicago-based D’Andre Adonis performing at 7 p.m. July 13. Sacco said Cuee has relatives in the McHenry County area.

Now that the move is complete, the Records Department is settling into its new digs.

“It feels very good to offer a space like this,” Sacco said.