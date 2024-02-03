To cap Groundhog Day, Woodstock Willie officiates wedding

Kelly and Michael Sacco after their wedding on the steps of the Old Courthouse Feb. 2, 2024. Woodstock Willie officiated. (Claire O'Brien)

After predicting an early spring, Woodstock Willie spent part of his his Groundhog Day afternoon officiating a wedding on the Old Courthouse stairs overlooking Woodstock Square, where the weather prognostication occurred early Friday morning.

The Woodstock Willie mascot oversaw the wedding ceremony with a little help from Groundhog Days committee member and City Councilwoman Melissa McMahon, who said she got ordained online.

McMahon said the goal was to “make it as groundhog-themed as possible.”

In honor of the day, the brief ceremony was filled with “Groundhog Day” references. During the vows, the happy couple, Kelly and Michael Sacco, said “I do” to the question, “Do you want to live this day over and over and over again?”

Attendees also “drank to world peace” during the ceremony, steps from the Public House patio.

“It was amazing,” Kelly Sacco, formerly Kempf, said of a Groundhog Day wedding.

The Saccos own the Records Department record store inside the Old Courthouse, which is currently one of two businesses participating in the city’s business incubator program, and their store also overlooks the Square.

Michael Sacco said his dog, Grim, has a Feb. 2 birthday and the couple picked the wedding to keep the theme going.

“We kind of manifested it,” Michael Sacco said.

Both Kelly and Michael Sacco thanked McMahon.

“Melissa’s been incredible,” Kelly Sacco said.