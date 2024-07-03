Second man pleads guilty to manufacturing, delivering fentanyl found in Woodstock motels

A Lakemoor man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl found last year among other illegal narcotics in rooms at two Woodstock motels. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Matt H. Jones, 46, initially was charged last year with another man, David W. Stodolny, 53, of Chicago, with possessing with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams or more of psilocybin and 5,000 grams of marijuana, each a Class X felony, according to court records. They also were charged with possession of the drugs and endangering the health or life of a child, according to the criminal complaints filed in McHenry County court.

Last year, Stodolny also pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, court records show.

Jones is required to serve half of his prison term. Afterward, he will be on mandatory supervised release for two years, a judgment order shows.

Both cases stem from March 14, 2023, when the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Task Force executed a search warrant in a room at a Super 8 motel, a prosecutor said in motions asking a judge to require Stodolny and Jones to show the source of any bail funds. This offense was committed before the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail.

As officers entered room 210, where Jones and Stodolny were, about $3,200 in cash was thrown out the window, according to the motion. Officers also found a “cocaine prep station set up on a table in the room with multiple baggies, rubber bands, a scale and cocaine residue,” according to the court motion filed in each man’s case.

“Approximately 45 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl contained in multiple baggies were recovered from Stodolny’s person,” according to the motion.

The investigation led to a search of another room at the Quality Inn and Suites in Woodstock. Between both rooms, more than 5,000 grams of “various” marijuana items were recovered as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the Quality Inn room, according to the motion.

In 2012, Stodolny escaped from the East Moline Correctional Center, where he was serving a five-year sentence for a Johnsburg drug case in which he pleaded guilty to possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, according to court records. He was captured little more than an hour after he escaped, according to news reports at the time.