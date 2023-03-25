2 men found with cash, fentanyl, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms in Woodstock hotels: court records

Two men were found in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and drug packaging supplies in rooms at two Woodstock motels, McHenry County court records show.

David W. Stodolny, 52, of the 4100 block of West Higgins Avenue in Chicago, and Matt H. Jones, 45, of the zero to 100 block of Bouy Bay in Lakemoor, each are charged with possessing with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams or more of psilocybin and 5,000 grams of marijuana, each a Class X felony.

They also are charged with possession of the drugs, and Stodolny is charged with endangering the health or life of a child, according to the complaints.

Convictions on the more serious Class X charges can carry up to 30 years each in prison.

On March 14, a search warrant was executed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Task Force at a room at a Super 8 motel, a prosecutor said in motions asking a judge to require Stodolny and Jones to show the source of any bail funds.

As officers entered room 210, where Jones and Stodolny were, about $3,200 in cash was thrown out the window, according to the motion.

Officers also found a cocaine prep station with multiple baggies, rubber bands, a scale and cocaine residue. — McHenry County Assistant State's Attorney Hunter Jones

“Approximately 45 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl contained in multiple baggies were recovered from Stodolny’s person,” according to the motion written by Assistant State’s Attorney Hunter Jones.

The investigation led to a search of another room at the Quality Inn and Suites in Woodstock.

Between both rooms, more than 5,000 grams of “various” marijuana items were recovered as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the Quality Inn room, according to the motion.

Stodolny, being held in the McHenry County jail on a $250,000 bond, is due in court April 10. Jones, held in the jail on a $260,000 bond, is due in court April 14. To be released, each must post 10% of their bond.

In 2012, Stodolny escaped from the East Moline Correctional Center, where he was serving a five-year sentence for a Johnsburg drug case in which he pleaded guilty to possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, according to court records.

He was captured little more than an hour after he escaped, according to news reports at the time.

On Friday, no attorney was listed for Stodolny. An attorney representing Jones declined to comment.