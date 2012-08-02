Escaped inmate in custody at East Moline prison escapes for 1 hour

SPRINGFIELD – A Chicago man sentenced in May to 5 years in prison for a Johnsburg drug case escaped Wednesday morning, but was apprehended about an hour later.

David W. Stodolny, 41, was in custody at the East Moline Correctional Center when he escaped about 8:50 a.m. He was caught about a quarter-mile away from the prison about 10 a.m.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Stacey Solano declined to comment on the details of the escape, including how Stodolny was able to escape and the location of where he was found.

Solano said the escape was “in no way related” to population numbers or staffing levels at prison.

“The department takes escape incidents extremely seriously and is actively investigating the circumstances behind this incident,” according to an IDOC statement. “IDOC’s top priority is the safety and security of facilities and the general public, and the department will continue to reinforce security-related policies during the ongoing investigation.”

Some investigations take days, others take months, Solano said.

Stodolny was one of three people arrested in early March and accused of agreeing to deliver cocaine to “unknown persons” for money while within 1,000 feet of James C. Bush Elementary School in Johnsburg.

He took a five-year deal, which was accepted by Judge Sharon Prather, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. He also was ordered to pay a $2,000 drug assessment fee, a $100 lab fee and other court costs.

Other charges, including an aggravated battery charge for allegedly punching a corrections officer in the face, were dropped.

His projected release date is Sept. 2, 2014, which would be followed by two years of parole.

IDOC records also indicate Stodolny had a previous 5-year sentence out of Cook County stemming from a 1994 case of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He also has convictions in McHenry County for obstructing justice and domestic battery.

Charges related to the Johnsburg arrest remain pending against Isaac C. Jones, 30, of Lakemoor. Another co-defendant, Theresa C. Stapleton, 24, of Johnsburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 2 years of first-offender probation.