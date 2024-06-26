Arrest warrant issued for Richmond teen accused of DUI in December crash that injured 2, including driver

Two teens suffered what were described at the time as life-threatening injuries from single-vehicle crash near Woodstock in December. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Richmond teen accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he crashed in December sending himself and another teen to the hospital in critical condition, according to court records and authorities.

Nathan Madula, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI driving under the influence involving a motor vehicle crash causing great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement, Class 4 felonies; he also is charged with underage consumption of liquor, driving too fast for conditions or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage crossing lane boundary unsafely, and not safely wearing a seat belt, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in McHenry County court.

At about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13, Madula was driving a 2003 Ford truck north near the 4900 block of Route 47 near Woodstock when the truck crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, went into a ditch and came to a stop next to a house, authorities said. Both Madula and his 18-year-old passenger were ejected from the car, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office at the time of the crash.

According to the complaint, Madula was under the influence of alcohol and tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

Both Madula and his passenger were flown with life-threatening injuries; one to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and another to Javon Bea Riverside in Rockford, according to the release. Both survived the crash, though it is not known what injuries they sustained.

Madula attended Richmond-Burton High School and was on the football and wrestling team, according to past Northwest Herald reporting, school postings and other prep sports sites. A gofundme campaign set up on Madula’s behalf after the crash has raised more than $30,000, more than double its goal.

An attempt to reach his attorney was not immediately successful Wednesday.