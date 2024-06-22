2024 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year: Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis winds up to hit the ball against Prairie Ridge during the 2023 fall season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis had a record-setting start to her senior year and ended it with a state medal.

In volleyball, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter put together one of the most dominant seasons in McHenry County history, recording a school-record 565 kills, along with 58 aces, 48 blocks and 172 digs. Steponaitis surpassed 300 kills in her first 22 matches and went over 400 by early October, earning her Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year honors.

Steponaitis’ 565 kills were the 16th most in state history, according to IHSA.org, and represent one of the most dominant offensive seasons in area history. Only Richmond-Burton graduate Ali Frantti tallied more single-season kills among local players when she had 603 during the 2014 season in which she won Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois.

Steponaitis could not be slowed by opponents, and her outstanding senior year helped the Streaks win their first regional championship in 2006.

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis sends the ball over the net against Richmond-Burton during the 2023 fall season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

During the spring, Woodstock’s girls track and field team captured the Kishwaukee River Conference title, and Steponaitis collected the third state medal of her career when she finished fourth in the high jump at the Class 2A state meet.

For her achievements, Steponaitis is the 2024 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year. Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill, Huntley’s Dominique Johnson, Marian Central’s Ella Notaro and Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella also were considered.

Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Rochell will donate $2,500 to Woodstock in Steponaitis’ name through the Rochell Foundation. Rochell has made that donation to the athletic departments for the Female and Male Athletes of the Year every year since 1993.

Steponaitis, who will play volleyball at Iowa, answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Alex Kantecki about her memorable senior year and more.

2024 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year Voting

Athlete, School Sports Points Hallie Steponaitis, Woodstock Volleyball, track and field 9 Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central Tennis, basketball 8 Dominique Johnson, Huntley Track and field 4 Ella Notaro, Marian Central Golf, basketball 2 Caitlyn Casella, Johnsburg Track and field 1 Scoring: 3 points for first, 2 for second, 1 for third.

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis clears the bar in the Class 2A high jump at the IHSA girls state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

What are you most proud about from senior year?

Steponaitis: I’m most proud about all the accomplishments from our teams. In track we won conference; in volleyball we won regionals. Being able to be a leader and working with a bunch of other people to get where we were and reach all of those goals was amazing.

What is your favorite memory in volleyball?

Steponaitis: I would say my favorite memory was winning our regional against Crystal Lake South. Nothing was better than that feeling of getting our first regional win since 2006. The emotions throughout the gym were incredible.

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Steponaitis: I would spend a day with Albert Einstein, because I think it would be so interesting to know what went on in his head and how different he saw things than I do.

Who is your hero?

Steponaitis: My hero is my father. Just seeing how far he came from his past and is now the best human anyone could possibly be. How he has made it his goal to not only provide for us but reach his goals is something that I’ll admire for the rest of my life.

What is your most prized possession?

Steponaitis: My most prized possession is probably my pool. It’s where I spend most of my time, whether it’s with my family, my friends or my dog. All my time in the summer is spent there, and it’s full of memories.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Steponaitis: Softball. I think I would be pretty good at it, because I’m fast and also have a little bit of arm strength from volleyball.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Steponaitis: I would live in Greece because it’s so beautiful there and all of the great food.

If you could invite three people to dinner, who would you invite?

Steponaitis: I would invite Molly Haggerty (former volleyball player at Wisconsin), I would invite Kobe Bryant because of all the amazing achievements and all of his knowledge, and I would invite my dad because I think he would love to hear what they had to say and learn about all their experiences.

What is the best birthday present you’ve ever received?

Steponaitis: The best birthday present I ever received was an art set that I got when I was much younger. It was something I thought was so amazing and so cool. It had all the fun different medias in it, and I loved it.

Which sporting event would you want to go back in time and see?

Steponaitis: I would want to go back to 2016 and see the Cubs win the World Series.

What was the best part about your senior season in track and field?

Steponaitis: My favorite memory was winning conference as a team. Even though there were some ups and downs, being able to overcome all of that and the emotions was something that was truly special for my senior year.

What do you like to do when you have some free time?

Steponaitis: I love to read, and I love to hang with my family and play games. When I’m not doing those things, I love to swim and hang out with friends.

What is the last really good book that you read?

Steponaitis: The “Twisted” series by Ana Huang.

What musical act would you most like to see this summer?

Steponaitis: Luke Combs.

What is your favorite snack or fast food?

Steponaitis: Chick-fil-A.

What will you remember most about Woodstock?

Steponaitis: What I’m going to remember most from my time at Woodstock are definitely all of the relationships I’ve built with my coaches, my teachers and some of my friends that I’ll have for the rest of my life. But especially the relationships with some of my teachers that have had huge impacts on my life. I’ll forever be grateful for those relationships and learning moments from my four years.

What are you looking forward to most at Iowa?

Steponaitis: I’m looking forward to getting in the gym and helping take the program to the next level and having a winning season. I’m really looking forward to playing volleyball at the highest level against the best competition. My younger self dreamed of playing in the Big Ten, and now for this dream to come true, the little girl inside of me is freaking out and screaming a little bit.