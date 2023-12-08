2023 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis sends the ball over the net against Richmond-Burton during the 2023 season. Steponaitis put together one of the most dominant seasons in McHenry County history as a senior, recording a school-record 565 kills, along with 58 aces, 48 blocks and 172 digs. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock outside hitter Hallie Steponaitis had a breakthrough junior year in 2022 while setting the school’s single-season record with 325 kills.

That was just a preview of what was to come.

Steponaitis put together one of the most dominant seasons in McHenry County history as a senior, recording a school-record 565 kills, along with 58 aces, 48 blocks and 172 digs. The Blue Streaks’ 6-foot-1 standout hitter surpassed 300 kills in her first 22 matches and was over 400 by early October.

Steponaitis’ 565 single-season kills rank as the 15th most in state history, according to records on IHSA.org.

It also is one of the best offensive seasons in Northwest Herald area history. Richmond-Burton graduate Ali Frantti collected 603 kills during the 2014 season in which she won Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois.

Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional: Woodstock leads Prairie Ridge 22-20 in the third set. Hallie Steponaitis has 20 kills. pic.twitter.com/TVHduoba3C — Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) October 31, 2023

Woodstock coach Jimmy Neill praised Steponaitis for never taking a play off.

“She doesn’t let any moment get too big for her,” Neill said. “She’s our workhorse. She gets a ton of attempts, and how she doesn’t get tired every night is beyond me. She’s been unbelievable.”

Steponaitis, who will play next year at NCAA Division I Jacksonville University, played in 78 of 79 sets for the Streaks and averaged 7.2 kills a set. Woodstock was 26-11 and placed runner-up to Richmond-Burton in the Kishwaukee River Conference standings with a 12-2 record. Steponaitis was named the KRC Player of the Year.

The Streaks went on to defeat Crystal Lake South in the Class 3A Boylan Regional championship for their first regional title since 2006. Woodstock ended the season with a 25-21, 22-25, 28-26 loss to Prairie Ridge in the Woodstock North Sectional semifinals.

For her accomplishments, Steponaitis was voted the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Steponaitis is the first Streaks player to win the award.

Steponaitis talked to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her proudest sports moments, winning a regional championship, her dream job and more.

Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis follows the flight of a ball she sent over the net in varsity volleyball at Woodstock North Monday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What are you most proud about from this season?

Steponaitis: Winning a regional championship and getting farther than anyone else has [at Woodstock] since 2006. Almost everyone thought that we wouldn’t have the season we had, so it was just super cool to get that far.

What was your favorite match from this past season?

Steponaitis: Probably the first time we played Woodstock North. Both students sections were absolutely crazy, and the environment was so fun. That was the first time beating them since my sophomore year, so it was super cool to beat them on their court.

What did it mean to you and your teammates to win a regional championship?

Steponaitis: It meant so much. I was speechless after that win. We showed people we were a good team, whether they thought that or not. We showed we can do anything if we worked hard and worked together.

What was the most challenging part about this season?

Steponaitis: I think the most challenging part was getting connected on the court. We struggled at the beginning of the season getting in a groove and just finding places for everyone that would help us execute and win. We did overcome that, but that was definitely our biggest struggle, just finding a spot for everyone to make us the best team possible.

Which teammate inspires you the most?

Steponaitis: The teammate that inspires me the most is [junior setter] Julia Laidig. She’s not really a setter, she’s a libero, and last year she hit outside for us. She’s played every position that isn’t hers. It’s crazy to me how she picked up a new position after learning a new position last year. She just keeps learning and getting better at every position.

What other sports did you play growing up?

Steponaitis: I played soccer when I was super little. I played softball for a bunch of years. I quit basketball my sophomore year of high school to focus on club volleyball and take it more seriously. And I’ve also done cross country and track.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Steponaitis: Sarah Franklin [outside hitter for the Wisconsin women’s volleyball team]. She had a story come out about struggling with a [potential career-ending] injury and not knowing if she’d be able to play again. But she came back and had a huge season.

What is your favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Steponaitis: My favorite postgame meal is Chipotle, and my favorite pregame meal, like the night before, is pasta.

What would be your dream job?

Steponaitis: My dream job would be either a manager or athletic trainer for a professional sports team. I love sports, and to work in a high level like that would be super cool.

What’s your favorite class in high school?

Steponaitis: Math. I can struggle with it sometimes, but I think it’s cool and interesting.

If you could change one thing about volleyball, what would it be?

Steponaitis: If you touch the net slightly while blocking, they shouldn’t call it.

What is your most memorable moment playing volleyball?

Steponaitis: My most memorable moment was this past club season. My team, MOD Volleyball, went down to nationals in Florida, and we ended up taking third in our whole division, which was super cool. We were seeded 30-something, and we played the best we had all season. It was so cool to walk away with a trophy and medals.

What’s something that people outside your family or team wouldn’t know about you?

Steponaitis: I secretly like to read good romance novels.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Steponaitis: The coolest place I’ve ever visited was Hawaii. I went there to watch my brother play volleyball. It was so cool and so fun, and I loved every minute of it.

What are you looking forward to the most at Jacksonville University?

Steponaitis: I’m definitely excited for the warmer weather. But probably the biggest thing is playing at that next level. I’m really excited to make new relationships with teammates and coaches and just being able to explore a new place.

What will you miss most about Woodstock?

Steponaitis: The thing I’ll miss most is about all the relationships I’ve made. Not just in sports, but my classes, too, all my teachers and coaches.