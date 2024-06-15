Letter: Disappointed in school security

As a student in 2024, I believe it is important to speak on school security. Recently in my school, a former student got in, going past all forms of “security,” suspected of carrying a gun. This brought a wave of uneasiness and fear to the students and parents.

I believe, that if spoken on and seen in trustworthy news articles like this one, school security can become better. Not just for Jacobs High School, but many others as well.

It is disappointing that this far in the 20th century, with advanced technology, things like these still lack. Also considering the fact that education systems have been in the world for long enough to have improved such areas, making school, and many other national places safer for everyone.

Luisa Diaz-Irra

Lake in the Hills