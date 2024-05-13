Jacobs High School student taken into custody after posting weapon on social media: police

Algonquin police took a Jacobs High School student into custody after the student reportedly posted a weapon on social media.

Authorities were notified at 10:15 a.m. Monday that a student reported to the Jacobs High school resource officer and administrators that a juvenile male had displayed a weapon on social media, according to a Algonquin Police Department news release. Police located the 14-year-old boy at the school and taken into police custody but said no weapon was located.

“Allegations that the juvenile was armed are unsubstantiated and there is no known danger to the Jacobs High School community at this time,” according to a news release.

Police did not locate a weapon on the boy once he was in custody, Sgt. Nate Stenger said. The school did not have to go into lockdown in order to locate the juvenile, he said.

“The Algonquin Police Department takes all reports of potential violence seriously and continue to investigate the matter,” according to the release.

No one from District 300 could be reached.