Driver killed in Lake in the Hills crash last week is identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a crash on Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills Thursday.

The coroner’s office on Monday identified the deceased driver as Donald Hampton, 67. The coroner’s office did not release Hampton’s hometown, saying officials don’t have that information yet.

Paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Harvest Gate just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Two cars were involved in the crash, a 2024 Kia Forte and BMW X5. Both drivers were taken to Northwestern Hospital Huntley. Hampton, the driver of the Kia, died at the hospital, officials said; neither car had passengers.

The crash, which closed the intersection for roughly 4½ hours, as of Thursday was under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team and the coroner’s office. Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick said Thursday there was an autopsy scheduled for Friday, but the office did not provide any update on those findings.