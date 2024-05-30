Algonquin road shut down from Randall Road to Harvest Gate due to morning traffic crash

A crash about 6:30 a.m. Thursday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Algonquin and Harvest Gate roads shut down the roadway in both directions, Lake in the Hills police said.

The driver of each vehicle was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley. Neither vehicle was carrying a passenger, Lake in the Hills Police Department public information officer Amanda Schmitt said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area. Drivers in the immediate area traveling east on Algonquin Road can use Fairway View Drive south to Bunker Hill, turn left and drive east on Bunker Hill to access Randall Road.

Drivers in the immediate area needing to access Algonquin Road can use Miller Road and drive south on Frank Road.

However, police say to avoid the area if possible. The crash is under investigation.

