Prairie Ridge softball wins first regional title since 2018: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Prairie Ridge 6, Harvard 0: At Harvard, sophomore pitcher Reese Mosolino fired 17 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout for the top-seeded Wolves (24-5) in a Class 3A Harvard Regional championship victory against the fourth-seeded Hornets (12-13).

Prairie Ridge, which last won a regional title in 2018, advances to play second-seeded Sterling in a Sycamore Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Prairie Ridge's Autumn Ledgerwood, left, slides safely under as Harvard's Britta Livdahl fields the throw during Class 3A softball regional final action at Lions Park in Harvard Saturday.

Mosolino scattered two hits in seven innings, throwing 76 of 109 pitches for strikes. The Wolves scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, getting a two-run double from Kendra Carroll (three RBIs). Emily Harlow scored twice and Mary Myers and Emma Dallas each added an RBI.

Tallulah Eichholz took the loss for Harvard, allowing six runs on four hits in six innings. She struck out eight and walked five. Manhatyn Brincks and Meadow Jader both had a hit.

Rockford Auburn 8, Hampshire 4: At Hampshire, the second-seeded Whip-Purs (21-13) fell behind 4-0 after two innings and could not recover in their Class 4A Hampshire Regional final loss to the fourth-seeded Knights.

Mia Robinson finished 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, two runs scored and one RBI. Bria Riebel added a double and an RBI, while Chloe Van Horn also had an RBI. Lilly Sippel took the loss, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Kaneland 2, Woodstock North 1: At Maple Park, the third-seeded Thunder (21-9) saw their season come to an end with a loss to the sixth-seeded Knights in their Class 3A Kaneland Regional championship. Kaneland scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth, North scored one in the sixth.

Jo Jo Vermett allowed only two runs on six hits in seven innings for North, striking out nine and walking four. The Thunder managed only four hits against Brynn Woods, who struck out 13.

Krista Herrmann had a triple for North, and Addison Salazar, Georgia Wedlock and Allyson Schaid each had singles.

Barrington 8, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the third-seeded Chargers (19-16) came up just short against the second-seeded Fillies in a Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional final.

Faith Dierwechter went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI, and Annabelle Pederson and McKayla Anderson both had two hits, including a double, and drove in one. Brianna Hamblen, Jordyn Jeffs (2 for 3) and Casi Attapit had one RBI apiece.

Anderson took the loss, giving up eight runs on eight hits in six innings. She had eight strikeouts and six walks.

Wauconda 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Addy Green allowed only one unearned run over six innings for the ninth-seeded Trojans (14-21) in a loss to the second-seeded Bulldogs in the Class 3A C-G Regional final.

Green gave up three hits, walked five and struck out nine. Maddie Crick and Holly Streit both had a double.

Boys tennis

Class 1A state tournament: At Palatine High School, Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Tim Jones finished in fifth place at doubles, winning their final two matches Saturday.

Prairie Ridge's Cole Palese (left) and Tim Jones celebrate a point during the Class 1A doubles consolation semifinals of the boys state tennis tournament on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Palatine High School in Palatine.

Palese and Jones defeated Urbana University’s Swapnil Kumar and Mason Maio 6-2, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals and then beat Herrin’s Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber 6-1, 6-1 in the fifth-place match. The Wolves’ doubles pairing finished 6-1 in the tournament with its only loss in the quarterfinals.

Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim ended his tournament run with a 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 loss to Wauconda’s Sean Lenhart in the consolation semifinals. Kim finished 6-2.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 2, Boylan 1: At Belvidere, the Rockets (14-8-2) beat the Titans in a battle of top seeds to capture the Class 2A Belvidere Sectional championship. Central, which advances to face No. 1 Wheaton Academy in a Hinsdale South Supersectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, last won a sectional title in 2021.

Your 2024 IHSA sectional champions. They advance to the super sectional Tuesday(5/28) at Hinsdale South to play Wheaton Academy.

Eva Samuelian scored the Rockets’ first goal, assisted by Mia Kerr. Mekenzie Rogers had the team’s second goal, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Lorkowski and the defense held Boylan, which averaged almost four goals a game entering Saturday, to only one goal.

Baseball

McHenry 7, Grant 0: At McHenry, the top-seeded Warriors (28-7) rolled to a win against the Bulldogs in their Class 4A McHenry Regional championship. Brandon Shannon earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed.

McHenry, which now has two regional titles in the past three seasons, will face Fox Valley Conference foe Hampshire in a Hampshire Sectional semifinal at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jack Stecker was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for McHenry. Kaden Wasniewski was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Owen Micklinghoff also knocked in two runs.

Hampshire 3, Hononegah 1: At Hampshire, the second-seeded Whip-Purs (24-10) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back homers from Calen Scheider and Ari Fivelson to break a 5-5 tie with the third-seeded Indians and claim the Class 4A Hampshire Regional final.

It’s Hampshire’s first regional title since 2021.

Fivelson went 2 for 4, Scheider scored two runs and Anthony Karbowski added a double and an RBI. Scheider also earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 over seven innings. He allowed a run on four hits and two walks.

Crystal Lake South 7, Wauconda 3: At Crystal Lake, the eighth-seeded Gators (21-13) collected 10 hits to defeat the top-seeded Bulldogs in their Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional final.

South, which has won three straight regional championships, will face 14th-seeded Deerfield in a Grayslake Sectional semifinal at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Alther was 3 for 3 with one RBI, Carson Trivellini was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, and CJ Regillio was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Cole Tilley allowed three runs over 3 2/3 innings in the win. Trivellini didn’t allow a run in the final 3 1/3 innings.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Grayslake Central 2: At Grayslake, the 10th-seeded Tigers (17-14) upset the second-seeded Rams in a Class 3A Grayslake Central Regional final, giving Crystal Lake Central its first regional title since 2008.

The Tigers scored four of their five runs in the top of the first, getting a three-run double from Rhett Ozment (2 for 3, two doubles). Crystal Lake Central will face Cary-Grove in a Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ozment also started and earned the win, allowing a run on five hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two. Jaden Obaldo (double), Connor Gibour (RBI) and Drew Welder (RBI) each had two hits.

Cary-Grove 2, Lakes 0: At Cary, Charlie Taczy tossed a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as the sixth-seeded Trojans (22-14) beat the third-seeded Eagles in their Class 3A C-G Regional final, giving C-G back-to-back regional championships.

Taczy threw 58 of 94 pitches for strikes and walked three. Brock Iverson was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI, and Ricky Barnes also knocked in a run. Hayden Dieschbourg was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored.

Burlington Central 5, Belvidere North 3: At Belvidere, the second-seeded Rockets (24-9) defeated the sixth-seeded Blue Thunder to win the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional championship. Michael Person, Brady Gilroy, AJ Payton and Chase Powrozek each had two hits in the victory.

The Rockets, who have won three regional titles in the past four years, will face top-seeded Benet in a Sycamore Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Person and Gilroy (double) both scored two runs, Payton drove in one and Powrozek (double) had two RBIs. Person also picked up the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Barrington 12, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, the second-seeded Golden Eagles (22-13) fell to the third-seeded Broncos in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional final. Barrington scored seven runs in the top of the second to take a 7-0 lead.

Andrew Deegan was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Jacobs. Cooper Gulgren drove in his team’s other run.