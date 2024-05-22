35-year prison term for Woodstock man who admitted to sexually assaulting 2 children

A Woodstock man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Matthew Lorr, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, a Class X felony, and criminal sexual assault. In exchange for his guilty pleas, additional counts of the same charges and child endangerment were dismissed. He was sentenced to 25 years on the Class X and ten on the other charge and must serve each sentence consecutively, said Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Lorr will receive credit for 594 days served in the McHenry County jail since his arrest on Oct. 6, 2022, when he was held on a $1 million bond. He is required to serve 85% of his prison time and will be on mandatory supervised release from three years to life. He must register as a sex offender for life and could be civilly committed as a sexually violent person. This decision would be made by Illinois Department of Corrections.

The mother of one of the children read an impact statement during the hearing. She said the day she heard her child “describe some of the things” Lorr did to them was “the worst day of her life.” She tried to hold back her tears and was sick to her stomach. What Lorr did to her “innocent child” has stolen her “peace of mind.”

“I hate you for turning into the monster that caused [her child] harm,” she told Lorr in court, crying as she added that her child “had to grow up way before [the child] needed to.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Sharyl Eisenstein read a short statement the child wrote that said the child was “scared, mad, angry, upset” by what Lorr did to them. The child said Lorr told them if they told anyone what he was doing to them, the child would get in trouble. The child also said they were proud when they told.