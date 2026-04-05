Immanuel Lutheran Church hosting Senior Saturday lunch in Earlville

The lunch will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in their fellowship hall at 415 S East St in Earlville. (Mathias Woerner)

Immanuel Lutheran Church is hosting a salisbury steak and mashed potatoes lunch as part of its Senior Saturday monthly schedule.

The lunch will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in their fellowship hall at 415 S East St in Earlville.

After lunch, there will be bingo, cards, board games and crafts.

According to a statement from the church, guests 60 and over are invited, and there is no charge for the meal, but donations are welcome.

If possible, RSVP no less than three days prior.

For more information or to RSVP, call 773-742-5041 or email CandiceB74@aol.com.