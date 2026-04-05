Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Immanuel Lutheran Church hosting Senior Saturday lunch in Earlville

Senior Saturdays’ monthly event in Earlville falls on April 11

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville.

The lunch will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in their fellowship hall at 415 S East St in Earlville. (Mathias Woerner)

By Mathias Woerner

Immanuel Lutheran Church is hosting a salisbury steak and mashed potatoes lunch as part of its Senior Saturday monthly schedule.

The lunch will be from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in their fellowship hall at 415 S East St in Earlville.

After lunch, there will be bingo, cards, board games and crafts.

According to a statement from the church, guests 60 and over are invited, and there is no charge for the meal, but donations are welcome.

If possible, RSVP no less than three days prior.

For more information or to RSVP, call 773-742-5041 or email CandiceB74@aol.com.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines