Woman of Distinction: A rise up ranks of banking – from teller to CFO – and inspiring others along the way

Award recipient Kathleen Narusis speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 10 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

To be able to retire after 46 years of work in one business is a rarity these days.

Having four decades at one company provides a front row seat to see the industry evolve, and for Kathleen Narusis, it was about her own development as well.

In May 2025, Narusis retired after 46 years at Home State Bank in Crystal Lake. She retired as the chief financial officer, a role she rose to through the years. She joined the bank in 1979 as a teller.

“The community was growing and the bank was growing, it gave me the right opportunities,” Narusis said.

It wasn’t just about a job. Narusis joined the bank at a time when women were gaining more financial freedom. Prior to the passing of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974, a woman couldn’t apply for a credit card in her own name, regardless of her marital status, and many women faced discrimination when applying for financial products, such as loans.

In the late 1970s, there were no digital deposits. Everyone needed to go to the bank to deposit their paychecks or withdraw cash. It was a busy time, yet Narusis was already looking ahead at advancing in her career. She followed an education path to have the tools to move up in the industry, and along the way, she was inspiring others around her as well and serving her community too.

Narusis is the among Shaw Local/Northwest Herald’s 10 current Women of Distinction honorees. The award highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

While working full time, Narusis enrolled at Northwestern University to study accounting. The move allowed her to apply for a bookkeeping position, and, later, management at Home State Bank. She earned her CPA certification.

“I evolved with the bank,” she said.

Award recipients (from left to right) Denise Smith, Melissa Cooney, Cassandra Vohs-Demann, Kristin Schmidt, Donna Rasmussen, Laura Franz, Lynn Caccavallo, Catherine Jones and Kathleen Narusis during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 10 women in the community as Women of Distinction. Not pictured is award recipient Elizabeth Rios. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

She returned to school at the encouragement of her management team at the bank, who advised it would open more opportunities. She would go on to become an assistant controller and then, the chief financial officer, along the way serving as a leader and mentor to others, like Marie Smith at Home State Bank.

“Kathleen encourages the women of HSB by providing access to training and community events that acknowledge the accomplishment of women such as Women of Distinction,” Smith wrote in her nomination for Narusis. “At the bank she has been instrumental in offering programs that support women such as American Bankers Association Women Lead Symposium and Women in Action - Habits of Highly Successful Women.”

With Home State Bank’s location in the heart of downtown Crystal Lake, bank leadership encouraged the staff to consider serving with Downtown Crystal Lake, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with retailers, business owners and the greater community. Narusis joined the organization in 2000, and as a bank employee and her accounting background, Narusis was tapped to serve as treasurer.

It was more than just a volunteer opportunity, for Narusis being a part of Downtown Crystal Lake enabled her to have front-row view to the evolution in the community and planning events.

When Joy Neal, executive director of Downtown Crystal Lake, joined the organization a few years ago, she recalled how Narusis was helpful, sharing her institutional knowledge and providing plenty of community introductions.

“Kathleen has been a real steadfast presence in Downtown Crystal Lake. Her consistent and historical knowledge have been an anchor for the organization,” Neal said, adding that it was clear that Narusis wasn’t only serving on the board for professional purposes, but she also shared a passion for the community.

Narusis has remained on the board while transitioning to retirement, with time to travel and enjoy her friends. She’s an avid reader and loves being a part of two local book clubs.

She also loves living within walking distance to downtown, whether she’s shopping, stopping for a bite to eat or seeing friends.

Narusis grew up on farmland just off Randall Road in Crystal Lake. She said her family picked that location because, “Route 31 was too busy. A lot has changed over time.”