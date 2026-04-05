Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards $7,500 grant for startup support

StartUp Starved Rock Initiative aims to help local entrepreneurs launch new businesses

Pictured are, from left, Heather Pursely, ODA; Pamela Beckett, Founder SRCCF; Caitlyn Tucker, Member Services Coordinator, OACC; Jay McCracken, Executive Director OACC; and Cassi Skoflanc, President, ODA

Pictured are, from left, Heather Pursely, ODA; Pamela Beckett, Founder SRCCF; Caitlyn Tucker, Member Services Coordinator, OACC; Jay McCracken, Executive Director OACC; and Cassi Skoflanc, President, ODA (Photo Provided By Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

By Bill Freskos

A $7,500 grant is expected to help spark new business growth in Ottawa through a collaborative effort focused on supporting local entrepreneurs.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation announced it will distribute the grant from the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Fund in support of the StartUp Starved Rock Initiative.

Matched by Midland States Bank, the grant will provide startup seed capital and support to help local entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses. The chamber is leading the program in partnership with the Ottawa Downtown Association.

Through this collaboration, new local business owners will have access to the resources and support they need to launch and grow with confidence.

“This is how communities grow by believing in the people willing to take the leap,” Founder of SRCCF Pamela Beckett said. “When we invest in entrepreneurs, we invest in possibility, resilience, and the long-term vitality of our local economy.”

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal News

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.