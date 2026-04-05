Starved Rock Country Community Foundation awards $7,500 grant for startup support

Pictured are, from left, Heather Pursely, ODA; Pamela Beckett, Founder SRCCF; Caitlyn Tucker, Member Services Coordinator, OACC; Jay McCracken, Executive Director OACC; and Cassi Skoflanc, President, ODA (Photo Provided By Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

A $7,500 grant is expected to help spark new business growth in Ottawa through a collaborative effort focused on supporting local entrepreneurs.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation announced it will distribute the grant from the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Fund in support of the StartUp Starved Rock Initiative.

Matched by Midland States Bank, the grant will provide startup seed capital and support to help local entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses. The chamber is leading the program in partnership with the Ottawa Downtown Association.

Through this collaboration, new local business owners will have access to the resources and support they need to launch and grow with confidence.

“This is how communities grow by believing in the people willing to take the leap,” Founder of SRCCF Pamela Beckett said. “When we invest in entrepreneurs, we invest in possibility, resilience, and the long-term vitality of our local economy.”