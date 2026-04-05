McNabb library to screen ‘Upstream, Downriver’ April 8

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the Kanopy documentary “Upstream, Downriver” as part of its Docs and Dialogue series at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the library’s McNabb branch, 322 W. Main St.

The 54-minute documentary follows community activists fighting for water justice and equity. The activists’ stories are woven with the Clean Water Act’s history and unfinished work.

The 1972 Clean Water Act has not kept pace with modern pollution threats, including toxic chemicals, agricultural runoff, microplastics and climate change. The impacts fall on disadvantaged communities and threaten drinking water and watershed health nationally.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library.