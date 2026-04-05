Whiteside County property transfers for March 30 to April 3, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Kendra S Kirk to Corey J Davis and Monique M Baker, 406 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $99,000

James Bass to Andrew Martin, 515 13TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $107,900

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Jeffrey Woodworth and Jul Woodworth, 4 Parcels: 15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006, 15-20-300-007, and 15-29-100-001, $647,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Adam J Hoagland and Katie J Hoagland, 3 Parcels: 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $707,100

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to Tyson H Kullerstrand and Kelby J Hartman, 5 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003, 15-19-400-004, and 15-19-400-006, $333,800

Keegan C Terry to Aaron M Lovell and Bentley E Butz, 602 GLENWOOD DR, MORRISON, $165,000

Angela K Peterson and Angela K Long Fka to Abel Buyno, 502 3RD STREET WEST, LYNDON, $115,000

Abigail R Mongan, Jeffrey A Knobloch, and Abigail R Knobloch Nka to Natalie Benik, 102 JACKSON ST S, MORRISON, $147,000

Lonnie L Wedekind Sr and Charlotte A Wedekind to Clinton R Amerman and Kristy Amerman, 28540 THOME RD, ROCK FALLS, $160,000

Edward Helman and Melissa Helman to April V Clark and Jeffrey A Clark, 2451 PALMER RD, ALBANY, $315,000

Dugan C Repass, Allison J Yemm, and Allison J Repass Nka to Brandon Neighbour and Lindsey Neighbour, 1410 35TH ST E, STERLING, $220,000

Peggy S Witherow to Kylen Scott and Tiffany Hellweg, 8750 WINTER STREET, ROCK FALLS, $315,000

Bradley S Davis, Randal C Davis, Sherrie L Ebersole, Cameron J Davis, and Nancy K Davis Estate to Brenda Lee Giblin, 903 7TH AVE, STERLING, $150,000

Regal Investments Llc to Amber Zink, 2110 CHESTNUT AVENUE, STERLING, $55,000

Margaret Myers to Tyler J Chavez, 15631 WILLOW COURT, STERLING, $229,900

Community State Bank to Braeden Phillips, 701 AVE L, STERLING, $46,000

Samuel L Hyland to Diane Searing, 408 12TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $84,500

Global Team Llc to Vacationhaven Llc, 305 MAIN ST S, TAMPICO, $9,500

Carol J Moseley to Theresa Mcdaniel, 808 S CHURCH, ALBANY, $175,000

Loni D Slothower to Orion Parra and Nathalia Parra, 109 6TH AVE, STERLING, $92,000

Gwen Hurd to Korin L Davis and Blake E Davis, 15441 LOMAX RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $215,000

Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren to Kyle D Herren and Alice C Herren, 26925 WILLOW CREEK ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Tucker & Associates Llc and Thomas W Adams to Elaine R Lucas, 222 AVE D, ROCK FALLS, $3,000

Christine M Strait to Joseph Lucas Sevedo Blea Iv, 8039 HAZEL RD, MORRISON, $264,000

Rkw Rental Properties Llc to John M Mcshane and Jan Parsons Mcshane, 412 4TH ST W, STERLING, $144,900

Marlene R Dorathy to Keith R Port Jr, 805 KEITH DR, MORRISON, $185,000

Gloria Hollinsworth and Glenn M Schutt Jr Estate to Gloria Hollinsworth Trust, 5 Parcels: 16-10-400-004, 16-15-100-004, 16-15-100-019, 16-15-200-002, and 16-15-200-015, $0.00

Madilyn K Gray to Ian M Wiebenga, 602 6TH ST, FULTON, $105,000

Quit Claims

Matthew Doyle, Blaze Hollaway, and Gwenda L Hollaway Estate to Angel Lea Doyle, 621 5TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Margie L Baker to Jeremy T Baker, Roxanne C Sutton, and Joshua J Baker, 15725 NORRISH RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Michael Piester to Ralph Kennedy, 205 5TH ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $25,000

Emelinda Howard to Emily S Fortune and Emelinda Howard, 615 4TH STREET E, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Julie Sutton Trust and Neale Nicole Sutton Cotta Trustee to James E Wilsey and Cecelie M Keys, 2202 CHESTNUT AVE, STERLING, $101,000